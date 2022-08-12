Salman Rushdie assaulted on stage before book conference in New York State





Placeholder while loading article actions Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday at a conference in Chautauqua, New York, by a man who stormed the stage and stabbed the writer in the neck, police said. Rushdie was taken by helicopter to the hospital, according to New York State Police, who said his condition was not immediately known. The incident happened around 11 a.m. when a man ran onto the stage from the side and attacked Rushdie and the interviewer, Henry Reese, who suffered a minor head injury. A New York State police officer immediately took the alleged assailant into custody. Rushdie was planned to speak with Reese for a summer lecture series at the Chautauqua Institution, which attracts some of the world’s most eminent authors, politicians and scientists to speak to thousands of guests. Police have not released any information about the alleged attacker, including his possible motivation. But Rushdie faced death threats for decades after The Satanic Verses was published in 1988. The book, a complex romance that uses magical realism and begins with the explosion of a hijacked plane over the English Channel, makes controversial references to Muhammad, Islam and the Koran. Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a call, or fatwa, for the execution of the British authors shortly afterwards, claiming the novel’s treatment of Islam and Muhammad was blasphemous. For years afterwards, Rushdie was forced to travel with guards and keep his location a secret. Satanic verses have been banned in several countries and have caused protests around the world. Bookstores and book-related people around the world, such as publishers, have been attacked. His Japanese translator was killed in 1991. In 1998, then Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, considered a reformer, appeared to distance the government from the fatwa against Rushdie, saying it was completely over. But in Iran, the ayatollah is the supreme leader and has the final say in most affairs in the country, including religious edict. In 2005, Khomeini’s successor, Ali Khamenei, declared the fatwa still valid, and in 2016 state media added another $600,000 to the bounty on Rushdies’ head, bringing it to over $3 million. People rushed to help author Salman Rushdie after he was attacked in New York at the Chautauqua Institution ahead of his scheduled August 12 speech. (Video: Sam Peters) But in recent years Rushdie, who moved to New York in the early 2000s and became a US citizen in 2016, has appeared at events without visible guards protecting him, including at such massive annual literary events. than the National Book Festival in Washington. Friday’s attack on Rushdie, who has become a standard bearer for the cause of literary free speech, has stunned free speech advocates and organizations. We can think of no comparable incident of a violent public attack on a literary writer on American soil, PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement. American University professor Carl LeVan was in the audience for the conversation about the book with his sister. He said he saw the assailant stab Rushdie several times, with determination and the perpetrator fell to the ground. Security guards raced onto the stage as members of the public in the outdoor amphitheater gasped, screamed and began taking photos. LeVan said attendees also took to the stage to try to help. Other witnesses saw blood at the scene. Less than an hour after the event, LeVan said he was still physically shaking after witnessing what he called a horrific act of intolerance. Members of the public said there were no security checks before entering the event. Those present were ordered to evacuate the premises after the attack. Sam Peters, 19, watched the incident unfold from the upper level of the amphitheater. Afterwards, he said the mood was one of disbelief. Several participants were in tears. Peters, who visits the Chautauqua festival every year, was unfamiliar with Rushdies’ work but had heard of the death threats the author had received. I went to the conference to find out why people would want to kill someone for their writing, he said. I don’t know why he wasn’t better protected. New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) welcomed the quick response authorities to what she described as a horrific event. She said her thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Rushdies. Mary Newsom in Chautauqua, NY, and Ron Charles in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2022/08/12/rushdie-stabbed-chautauqua/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos