’13 The Musical’ was a surprising incubator for talented toddlers

You never know where you will find the stars of tomorrow. On Friday, Netflix is ​​betting on a crowd of young people when it releases its latest film 13: Musicthe film with a cast largely made up of relatively unknown child actors (as well as pro Josh Peck and Debra Messing). It’s adapted from the 2008 Broadway musical of the same name, which followed the trials and tribulations of young Evan Goldman, a teenager who moves from New York to small town Indiana just before his bar mitzvah.

With upbeat music and lyrics by Tony-winner Jason Robert Brown, and a nice book Dan Eilish and Robert Horn, 13 was a little gem that made history as the first show on Broadway with an all-kid cast and band. But despite its new concept, 13 only lasted four months, opening on Broadway in October 2008 and closing in January.

Despite its relatively short duration, 13 served as a breeding ground for talent. Future stars of stage and film Tinashe, elizabeth gilliesand Ariana Grande all debuted in its cast. As a new generation of young people prepare to breathe new life into the musical, here’s a guide to where some of the original cast members of 13 The Musical are now.

Ariana Grande

Have you heard of her? Undoubtedly the most famous of 13 crew, Grande was just a fifteen-year-old girl from Boca Raton who had played Annie at Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theater when she was cast in the Broadway production as Charlotte and Lining for the female lead role, Patrice. (Remember that the next time you get angry watching a one-liner.) After the show ended, Grande was quickly picked up by Nickelodeon. She played in Victorious like Cat Valentine then the one season spin-off sam and cat with jennette mccurdy before recording his own music and, well, the rest is history. Although she became a Grammy-winning international pop sensation, Grande remained relatively close to her 13 family. She’s still best friends with the director Aaron Simon Gross, who played wheelchair user Evan in 13 and participated in Grande’s intimate wedding with Dalton Gomez.

Need further proof that the 13 the musical are the waters deep? Grande invited composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown to accompany her for various shows and even co-wrote a song with him, Jason’s Song (Gave It Away)“, which appeared on his album Dangerous woman. And if you still don’t believe Grande is a Broadway babe at heart, look no further than her recent casting as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming two-part film. Nasty opposite movie Cynthia Erivoit’s Elphaba. Great is proof that you can take the pop star off Broadway, but you can’t take the Broadway off the pop star.

Liz Gillies

Grande wasn’t the only actor to make the jump from the stage to Nickelodeon. Liz Gillies played popular manipulative girl Lucy in the Broadway production of 13 and, like Grande, went on to star on Victorious a little after 13 firm. Gillies played Jade West, another mean girl who attends performing arts high school with Grande and Victoria I think we all sing Justice. While her Nickelodeon days may be far behind her, Gillies still has a penchant for playing bad girls: She anchored the 2017 CW Dynasty reboot as Fallon Carrington for five seasons. Since Dynasty finished, Gillies has carved out a fine place for itself in the Seth Macfarlane universe, voicing the character of Alana in the family guy episode All About Alana as well as appearing in McFarlane’s sci-fi comedy The Orville like Dinal last year.

She also seems pretty close to Grande to date, appearing to sing the duet. give it up of Victorious during Great Sweetener Touring the world in 2019 and also appearing in the music video for Grande’s Thank You, Next.

Graham Phillips

The male lead role of 13 (and Ariana Grande’s boyfriend at the time), Phillips anchored the musical playing central bar mitzvah boy Evan Goldman. After 13Phillips booked the plum role on CBS The good wife, with Zach Florrick, teenage son of Alicia Florrick (Julianne Margulies). He stayed on the legal drama for four seasons, earning three nominations for Best SAG Ensemble along with the rest of the main cast. He graduated from Princeton University in 2017 and then followed in the footsteps of former bandmate Gillies, heading to The CW to star as Nick St. Clair in season two of Riverdale. But make no mistake: although he hasn’t returned to Broadway since 13, Phillips still has a song in his heart. It was full screen when it played Prince Eric in NBC The Little Mermaid Live! opposite Auli’i Cravalhois Ariel and Queen Latifahit’s Ursula.

Charlie Rosen

13 The Musical was not just a talent incubator in the cast: even his group was filled with supernaturally talented kids. Look no further than Rosen, who was the bassist, guitarist and percussionist for the original productions. He is now one of Broadway’s most sought-after musicians, orchestrator and arranger, working on productions such as American psycho, be coolerand most recently the Tony winner A strange loop. Rosen is no stranger to awards: He himself won a Tony in 2020 for orchestrating Red Mill! and won a Grammy this year for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for arranging the composition Meta Knight’s Revenge for the Nintendo Kirby Super Star video game.

Eric Nelson

Speaking of rewards, Eric Nelson, knows a thing or two about them. After starring as cool kid Brett Sampson in 13 on Broadway, Eric continued acting and moved into the soap opera space, producing and starring in the digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime. In 2015, he became the youngest producer in history to win an Emmy, winning a daytime trophy in the now-defunct category of Outstanding New Approaches Drama Series at the age of 23. Since then, Nelson has won three more Daytime Emmys in categories that still exist: two for Outstanding Digital Series and one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Digital Series. As he raked in the daytime Emmys, Nelson also kept his roots in the Broadway community, winning a Tony in 2021 for being a member of the production team for that year’s Best Play, The Legacy.

Trim Allie

Allie Trimm is more than Ariana Grande’s overstudy. Trimm played Patrice, the female lead role of 13 and the part that Grande understudied and then starred in another Broadway show with star-studded actors. In 2009, she played Kim in the Broadway revival of goodbye birdie featuring John Stamos and Gina Gershon. (The cast also featured her 13 co-star Brynn Williams.) Trimm then attended Stanford University and appeared in film and television projects, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Hallmark Channel Original Movie Next stop, Christmas. Coincidentally, Trimm’s connection to Grande lives on through another musical in which they are both involved: Nasty. In 2021, Trimm was cast as Glinda’s understudy in Nasty on Broadway, the same role that his former understudy plays in the next film. The Patrice pipeline in Glinda is alive and well.

Tinashe

All the future starlets who debuted in 13 necessarily made it to the Broadway production. Singer-songwriter Tinashe (then Tinashe Kachingwe) played Cassie in the LA production 13 at the Mark Taper Forum before the production moved to Broadway. Although she didn’t make the trip from Los Angeles to New York, she did quite well. After becoming a mononym, Tinashe’s debut single 2 On featuring Schoolboy Q peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Aquarius, was also critically acclaimed. Since then it has been open for Nicki Minaj, Katy Perryand Beyonce. In 2021, Tinashe was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards. This summer, she released the single “new for you” next to calvin harris, Normanand Gap for the Harris Funk album Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

So does Netflix 13: The Musical produce more Tinashes or Arianas? Time will tell us.