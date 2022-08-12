Why GameStop and AMC Entertainment are falling again today





Major meme stocks are up several days. In contrast to the more bullish broader market, shares of AMC Entertainment ((CMA 7.56%) and GameStop (EMG -2.67%) are both down in morning trade on Wednesday. This drop is not due to news specifically related to meme stocks. As of 10:47 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 284 points, or 2.3%, while the movie theater operator was down 3.3% and the video game maker was down 3.4 %. So what? AMC and GameStop extend two-day losses after long uptrends. AMC saw a six-day gain, while GameStop saw a nine-day rise in share price. Following the release of its second quarter earnings report and the announcement of the issuance of new preferred stock to shareholders which would trade under the symbol APE, the theater operator’s share price rose. increase. AMC said it will use the shares to raise capital because its ability to do so with its common stock is limited. GameStop’s rise was part of a return of the meme stock market frenzy, while Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY 1.14%), another regular in online chatrooms, also saw its shares soar. arrow for nine days. Now what This type of volatility is prevalent since meme stocks often fluctuate more in response to social media attention than objective business factors. However, the new preferred stock is seen by investors in AMC Entertainment as a way to fool short sellers who are still determined to see the cinema operator’s stock drop. In reality, shares of AMC, GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond are still heavily shorted. About 18% of AMC’s outstanding shares, 24% of GameStop’s shares, and 42% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares are all shorted. Should you invest $1,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. right now? You need to know this before you consider AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. was not on our award-winning research team’s list of the ten best stocks to buy right now, according to their opinion. Their 20-year-old online investing service Motley Fool Stock Advisor has three times outperformed the stock market. They believe ten stocks are better buys right now. Why AMC Entertainment and GameStop are rising together again Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME), the dynamic pair of meme stocks, are trading together again this morning. As of 10:37 a.m. ET Thursday, the movie theater operator is pushing meme stocks higher with its shares up 8.3%, compared to a more modest 1.1% gain for the video game retailer. Even Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), whose shares rose 7.2% this morning, is participating in the rise. Ever since AMC said it was establishing a preferred share of stock that would be granted to investors on a one-to-one basis based on the number of common shares they own, the shares themselves have come back into the spotlight. traders. They had previously fallen out of favor. Continue reading

Learn more about “MotleyFool” This is why GameStop and AMC Entertainment are falling back today. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Lee Daily

