Zak and Zelda, the children of Robin Williams, pay tribute to the late actor

Robin Williams’ children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes on social media to their late father on the eighth anniversary of his death.

The actor, who died aged 63, was accompanied by his son Zak, 39, who shared an old photo of him and hailed the “wonderful hairy man”.

The Good Will Hunting actor died in 2014 by suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, Calif. His autopsy revealed undiagnosed Lewy body disease, which is a form of progressive dementia.

On Thursday, Zak tweeted, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I remember how incredibly kind and cheerful you were.”

“I miss you deeply wonderful hairy man and I will celebrate your life today. I love you so much!’

Also honoring her father, Zelda, 33, shared a quote from writer Haruki Murakami, which seemed related to suicide prevention.

He said, “And once the storm passes, you won’t remember how you survived, how you managed to survive. You won’t even know if the storm has really passed.

‘But one thing is certain. When you emerge from the storm, you will no longer be the same person who entered.

She also shared a thread about suicide prevention resources and hotlines and asked her followers to add more if they know of any.

Zelda added, “I’m not asking for much, but if you’ll allow me, be gentle with your hearts today.” I know I try.

On last year’s anniversary, Zelda also shared a quote from Murakami, which read, “Sometimes when I look at you, I feel like I’m looking at a distant star.”

“It’s dazzling, but the light is from tens of thousands of years ago. Maybe the star doesn’t even exist anymore. Yet sometimes that light seems more real to me than anything else. .

Robin also had a son Cody, 30, from his relationship with Valérie Velardi.

Earlier this year, Zak shared a funny tribute to his father, which would have been the actor’s 71st birthday.

‘Happy 71st birthday dad! I will remember you today as you would like to be remembered, in spandex. I miss you and I still love you!’ wrote his son on Instagram, posting a photo of the comedian on a bike.

Robin was an avid cyclist who often rode the winding roads near his home in Marin County, California.

Last year, Zak said his father was “frustrated” by his health issues before he finally took his own life.

The legendary comedian had been unknowingly misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and actually suffered from Lewy body dementia – the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease – his family discovered after his death. dead.

“What I saw was frustration,” Zak told host Max Lugavere on his podcast genius life.

‘What he was going through didn’t match one to one [with what] live many patients with Parkinson’s disease. So, I think it was difficult for him.

Zak, who is a mental health advocate, continued: “There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological standpoint he didn’t feel well,” and added, “He was very uncomfortable.’

Williams’ son also questioned the medications given to his father, suggesting they may have worsened his overall health.

“These drugs are no joke,” he explained. “They are also very hard on the mind and the body.

“I couldn’t help but feel beyond empathetic. I couldn’t help but feel frustrated for him,” Zak continued. “It can be really isolating even when you’re with your family and loved ones.”

Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities, and affected individuals may experience visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention.

Zak also shared his experience with the loss of his father and its impact on his mental health.

“I drank a lot to manage my mental health, which created very harmful problems. For me personally, I had health problems. I was suffering from psychosis and when I spoke with a psychiatrist I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Adding: “I was self-medicating during the trauma using alcohol.”

Zak, who is a father of two, then sought help in a 12-step program as well as group therapy, which helped.