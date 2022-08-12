Author Salman Rushdie allegedly stabbed in the neck in attack on conference in New York Daily Press

CHAUTAUQUA, NY — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck on Friday by a man who rushed on scene as he prepared to give a talk in western New York.

A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was airlifted to hospital. His condition was not immediately known. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was undergoing surgery, but he had no further details.

An Associated Press reporter saw a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua facility and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the ground and the man was arrested.

Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or provide information on his motive.

State police said Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck. Governor Kathy Hochul later said he was alive and receiving the treatment he needed.

Dr Martin Haskell, a doctor who was among those rushing to help, described Rushdie’s injuries as serious but recoverable.

Bloodstains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind the screen, is treated after being attacked during a lecture, August 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY

Event moderator Henry Reese, co-founder of an organization that provides residencies for writers at risk of persecution, was also attacked and suffered a minor head injury, police said.

Police say a state trooper was assigned to the Rushdies conference and made the arrest. But after the attack, some longtime visitors to the center wondered why there was no tight security for the event, given decades of threats against Rushdie and a bounty on his head around the world. Muslim man offering over $3 million to anyone who kills him.

Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the approximately 2,500 people in attendance. Amid gasps, onlookers were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.

The assailant ran onto the platform and began punching Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, What’s going on? And then it became very clear within seconds that he was beaten, Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.

Another onlooker, Kathleen Jones, said the attacker was dressed in black, with a black mask.

We thought it was perhaps part of a set up to show that there is still a lot of controversy surrounding this author. But it became apparent within seconds that was not the case, she said.

Rushdie was a prominent spokesperson for free speech and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America, who said he was in shock and horror at the attack.

We can think of no comparable incident of a violent public attack on a literary writer on American soil, CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

Rushdie was targeted for his lyrics for decades but never flinched or wavered, she added.

His 1988 novel The Satanic Verses was considered blasphemous by many Muslims, who viewed a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Around the world, often violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family. A riot killed 12 people in his hometown of Mumbai.

The book was banned in Iran, where the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death. Khomeini died the same year.

Iran’s current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has never issued a fatwa to revoke the edict, although Iran in recent years has not focused on the author.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s attack, which led to an overnight newscast on Iranian state television.

Death threats and the bounty drove Rushdie into hiding under a UK government protection scheme, which included a 24-hour armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years in solitary confinement and cautiously resumed more of public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism as a whole.

He said at a conference in New York in 2012 that terrorism is really the art of fear.

The only way to defeat it is to decide not to be afraid, he said.

Anti-Rushdie sentiment persisted long after Khomeini’s decree. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free speech, said funds had been raised to increase the reward for his murder as recently as 2016.

An Associated Press reporter who visited the Tehran office of the 15 Khordad Foundation, which paid millions for Rushdie’s bounty, found it closed Friday night over the Iranian weekend. No one answered calls to his listed phone number.

In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, on the fatwa. The title comes from the alias Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his 1981 Booker Prize-winning novel Midnights Children, but his name became known worldwide after The Satanic Verses.

Widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a Member of the Order of Honorary Companions, a distinction award for people who have made a major contribution to the arts. , science or public life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was appalled that Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending.

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place of reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors do not pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors of their century-old cabins unlocked at night.

The Chautauqua center is known for its summer lecture series, which Rushdie has previously spoken at. Speakers tackle a different topic each week. Rushdie and Reese were to discuss the United States as a haven for exiled writers and other artists and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

