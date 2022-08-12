Bollywood roundup: Siddhi Idnani, Anya Singh, Mouni Roy and many more…





Chennai– A video of actress Siddhi Idnani attempting to sing a song from her upcoming Tamil film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s explosive action thriller ‘Vendhu Thanindhadu Kaadu’, is quickly winning hearts across the internet. A video of actress Siddhi Idnani attempting to sing a song from her upcoming Tamil film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s explosive action thriller ‘Vendhu Thanindhadu Kaadu’, is quickly winning hearts across the internet. Sidhi, who plays the female lead opposite Simbu in the long-awaited action entertainer, took to Twitter to post her singing clip. She wrote: “I know we are all excited for ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ but time has made me attempt a romantic ‘Kaalathukum Neevenum’. Excuse me for my amateur skills! Let me know if you liked it? ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'” The actress’ post comes even as the film’s unit announced that they will be releasing the upcoming single “Marakkuma Nenjam”, a moving number from the film on August 14. “Marakumma Nenjam” has lyrics by Thamarai and music by AR Rahman, a terrific combination that has produced some memorable hits in Tamil film music. Interestingly, “Kalathukkum Neevenum”, which again has lyrics by Thamarai, became a huge hit.

Anya Singh’s ‘dream’ of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has ‘come true’ Mumbai– Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with ‘Qaidi Band’ and captured the hearts of many with her series ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’, will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. She says her dream has come true to finally be able to work with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Anya says, “’Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ is a very special project for me. To be part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, whose work I have always admired, is like a dream come true! “The story of ‘Luck By Chance’ is one that has stayed with me throughout my journey because it presented such a real aspect of an actor’s chances in the industry.” She adds, “As an actor, this was definitely the most challenging role I’ve played and I can’t thank my writer and director Arjun Varain Singh enough for casting me in this role. I really hope that the film, as well as my character, will be appreciated! “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” will explore the different facets of friendship in the film and address reconnecting with the forgotten pieces of life. It marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is slated for release next year. Mouni Roy is dying to be part of larger than life movies Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming ‘Brahmastra’, has said she would love to work in South Indian films as she is dying to be a part of bigger films than nature. When asked if she would like to work in south Indian movies, Mouni in ShareChat LIVE Audio Chatroom said, “I want to be part of movies in the south, and I really think they do brilliant content. I’m dying to be a part of the larger than life movies they make. Roy also revealed how much she enjoyed watching “Friends” and showed affection towards the characters of Rachel and Phoebe. “’Friends’ is my favorite show. Whenever I’m really happy or sad, I start watching Friends because it makes me feel good. I feel like I’m hanging out with them. » Revealing her favorite characters from the show, she added, “I love them all, but I feel like I’m a combination of Rachel and Phoebe myself.” “Brahmastra” is a fantasy adventure trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. Urvashi says ‘chhotu bhaiya should play bat ball’ at Rishabh’s ‘mera peechha chhoro behen’ Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela has once again taken a dig at Rishabh Pant after in an interview the actress-model claimed the cricketer was “waiting for him” and he responded on social media saying “mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone my sister)”. Indirectly referring to Pant as a “cougar hunter,” Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote, “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball.” “Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be ashamed because of a kid like you).” She used hashtags such as #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter. His response comes after Rishabh’s red Instagram story was deleted: “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for low popularity and to get headlines.” “It’s sad that some people are so thirsty for fame and name. God bless them. He tagged the post #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai. The cricketer didn’t give a name, but social media users came to a conclusion in Urvashi, who claimed in a viral interview that the unnamed ‘RP’ was waiting for him in a hotel lobby and called her several times – she was sleeping and saw 17 missed calls when she wakes up. She claimed this in an interview, where she allegedly said that she was filming in Varanasi and from there she went to New Delhi. “In New Delhi, I was shooting all day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I got back, I had to get ready and you know girls take a long time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet me. She said she was so “tired” that she slept in and “didn’t realize” she was getting so many calls. (IANS)

