Anne Heche was a little too stylish and smart for Hollywood | Anne Heche





JFilms have never really known what to do with Anne Heche. Her childish good looks and bewildered intelligence weren’t easily absorbed by Hollywood role models: She wasn’t an obvious heteromantic star and often complained that news of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the ’90s cost her many movie roles. movies, when the extremely straight industry was in awe of stupid lesbian lipstick stereotypes. (In fact, all of her other relationships were with men.) She was too powerful and peaking a presence to be comfortably cast in the traditional supporting roles of sister, colleague, or best friend. Heche was charismatic and cool, with a formidable camera presence, an intriguing and sexually charged opacity bordering on disillusionment or hostility. Perhaps long-form television was a better platform for its complexity, although it was clear that it was developing excellent film work in character roles and dark comedy. Heche in Wag the Dog. Photograph: Allstar/NEW LINE Heche made her breakthrough in the mid-’90s as Maggie, the irritated and bewildered wife of Johnny Depps’ undercover cop in Donnie Brasco, unable to cope with her strange, unexplained behavior. She was also the angry and suspicious local girl Missy, in the hit I Know What You Did Last Summer and her spikier short hair was a telltale marker of how different, both as a character and actress, was from long hair. and shiny. women’s tracks. In the political satire Wag the Dog, she was the cynical presidential aide, increasingly anxious about the outrageous lies she helps promote. In fact, Heche could and did play a conventional female lead opposite no less an old-school star than the smoking hot Harrison Ford in the romantic comedy-drama Six Days Seven Nights in which she plays the glitzy fashion editor with a fiancé. normcore (David Schwimmer), who has to take a rickety old propeller plane for a shoot in Tahiti and finds himself falling in love with the drunk alpha-male pilot (Ford) when they’re stranded on a remote island after a storm. The film was a modest success and Heche did well, but it was an atypical role. That same year, Gus Van Sant cast her as Janet Leigh in his famous, or notorious, shot-for-shot remake of Hitchcocks Psycho. Her very existence in this role is fascinating: just being Marion Crane was a sophisticated critical commentary on Marion and her terrible fate. Heche had an alienated and blind approach, as if she had absorbed the nightmare of the Bates Hotel from the start. Heche in Psycho. Photograph: Reuters Her most interesting roles came as bit parts over the next decade, she was Clara, Nicole Kidman’s sister-in-law in Jonathan Glazers strange mystery Birth, about the widow faced with what appears to be the reincarnation of her late husband in the form of a small child. She was excellent in David Mackenzies’ film LA Spread, about the older woman who finds herself in a relationship with Ashton Kutchers, a bland narcissistic gigolo who becomes her guarded man while heartlessly cheating on her. My favorite Anne Heche movie is the one that’s most outrageous, most candid about the violent energy she seemed to keep in check in so many other roles: Onur Tukels’ 2016 film Catfight, where she plays a humiliating artist reduced to waitress at catered events. During one of them, she realizes that the guests include a contemporary from the university, a haughty trophy wife played by Sandra Oh, whom she remembers being obnoxious. Their intense mutual aversion, which the years have done nothing to lessen, explodes into violence: an all-out fight. A year later, Heche showed us some kind of black comic genius with her performance as Joyce Dahmer, mother of notorious serial killer Jeffrey in My Friend Dahmer. She’s hilarious as a drunken, incompetent mother, a terrible cook who may have sown the seeds of Jeffrey’s inner darkness by pleading during divorce proceedings that she should have custody of Jeffrey’s brother, Dave. , while her ex-husband should be landed with the scary Jeffrey. . Heche was elegant and intelligent, often radiating a sophisticated refusal to be intimidated, which is not the same as cynicism. His death deprives the big and the small screen of real talent.

