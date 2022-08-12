London party fuses Bollywood and queer club culture





Crack Magazine marks Pride’s season with a series of specialty mixes and playlists dedicated to LGBTQ+ parties and club promoters. From iconic parties of bygone eras to emerging events of 2022, shine a light on the sounds of those parties and the artists who shape them. HUNGAMA has been a vital hub for queer South Asian culture and creativity since its inception in 2017. Held for the first time in East London’s famous queer pub and performance space, The Glory, the pioneering event has since traveled to cities such as Los Angeles and Mumbai. Born from the founder Ryan Lanjis desire to hear Bollywood tunes on the dance floor and create a space where he and his peers could openly celebrate their gayness and reconnect with their culture. HUNGAMA club nights contain a euphoric and festive energy. The name itself means chaos in Hindi. The events encompass a wide range of creative pursuits, with Lanji’s background in fashion and art curation playing a role in creating a space for the kind of authentic and abundant expression that HUNGAMA offers its community. . Over the past five years, HUNGAMA has continued to evolve and grow, with a focus on alternative South Asian club sounds as well as Bollywood music and culture. Earlier this year and on its milestone anniversary, the party shared its first exit. The self-titled project centered around remixes and reworkings of Bollywood tracks and pieces by queer South Asian artists. This coming weekend, HUNGAMA organizes its new party NAZAR a series in collaboration with NAFS.Spacewho defend queer SWANA [South West Asia and North Africa] community at fabric as part of British Black Pride. Before that, we spoke with Lanji about the inspiration behind HUNGAMA, nurturing a space away from nightlife hierarchies and the upcoming NAZAR event on Sunday August 14th. You can also check out an exclusive playlist curated by Lanji alongside NAFS.Space Drew Demetry.

HUNGAMA is…

A celebration of South Asian homosexuality and creativity. Since its inception five years ago, HUNGAMA has been a hub for South Asian creatives and young artistic talent. This is a time to allow your queerness, your culture and your counterculture to exist in one room. What inspired its launch?

HUNGAMA was a refutation of cis-entered white queer spaces. I couldn’t see myself anywhere and wanted to hear Bollywood. I’m so proud that after five years of hosting it regularly, we’ve now performed in London, LA and Mumbai, and inspire South Asians everywhere to embrace queerness and their creativity while opening up the sounds of our culture. to the white queer community without being fetishized. In London we played Fabric, Ministry of Sound, Lovebox, UK Black Pride and more. We’re also proud to have hosted some amazing parties at the Tate Modern, Southbank and National Theater this year alone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crackmagazine.net/article/profiles/hungama-the-london-party-fusing-bollywood-with-queer-club-culture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos