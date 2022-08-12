Kunnchako Boban: A star wants to please, not an actor

Two of Kunnchako Bobans’ films have captured attention for different reasons. Malayalam actor talks about acting and co-producing Ariyippu and Nna Thaan Case Kodu



Kunnchako Boban has just returned from the Locarno Film Festival, where his film Ariyippuhad its first. It is the second Malayalam film to enter the Competition section of the 75-year-old film festival. Directed by his longtime friend and director-editor Mahesh Narayanan, Kunnchako co-produced and starred in it. This is the first time that I have taken part in a national or international film festival and what an experience!

Ariyippu was the first film screened in the Competition category at the festival, which made the team quite nervous, he admits. We’re talking about 2,500 people. It was a full house and the response was amazing. The applause followed by the Q&A session was such a great start! It is far beyond my dreams.

Back in Kerala, the Kunchakos dance moves to Devadoothar Padi song from his next release, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduvals Nna Thaan Kodu Affairwent viral, reaching 10 million views within a week.

These two films couldn’t be more different, he says, referring to the films.

Chackochan, as he is called, is happier than usual, acknowledging the hand of God in the way things have been shaped. You can plan your next move all you want, but God seems to have a better plan. With Nna Thaan for example, we planned the marketing strategy for the movies, but look what happened with the song! It was organic, we couldn’t have planned better, he said on the phone from Thiruvananthapuram.

Devadoothar Paadi is moving… Called happy feet by his wife for his sense of rhythm and his inability to stay still when he hears a song, padi Devadoothar’s dance was an arduous task. It’s a beloved song from the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. He was aware of the classic status of the song, composed by Ouseappachan and sung by KJ Yesudas and wanted to be respectful of its treatment. For someone who is a pretty good dancer, it wasn’t easy. Although there was a reference video, this dance, if you can call it that, is all me. There were no rehearsals or reruns, I just walked out, closed my eyes and did my thing. Nothing was right or wrong about this dance. So far, from Aniyathipraavu sure, the women enjoyed his dancing and his moves, but with this song, I seem to have struck a chord with the men (Laughs). They got into it a lot. Its appeal is that everyone knows or has seen a drunk man move like that to a song by ulsavam (festival) grounds across Kerala.

His moves for Devadoothar Padi were unchoreographed. The squirming and squirming dance sequence that spawned an Instagram trend is entirely his work.

A friend told me that it took a few days to register that it was me in the song. What made him unrecognizable was the bronzed makeup, the slicked back oiled hair and a prosthetic lower jaw.

Although Chackochan has experimented with her looks before, this transformation has got people talking. It was Ratheesh’s idea. He assured me that I should be comfortable. There was no constraint. Tried the look, we felt it worked and here we are. Located in Kasaragod, Nna Thaan tells of a quest for justice of reformed thieves (Rajeevan). More than appearance, he said, he worried about having the right dialect.

Let alone speak it, I don’t understand it. I was worried because it was a synchronized sound and there was a chance that I was wrong. Ratheesh once again convinced me to give it a shot. Since we were shooting in Kasaragod, 90% of the people on set were from that area, so you could constantly hear the language. I had help from friends and others who sent me voice notes in the dialect so I could work on it.

Chackochan wanted to be part of Nna Thaan from the start; he had been impressed by Ratheesh’s first film Android Kunjappanfor his compelling, yet humorous handling of a futuristic subject. Planned before the pandemic, Chackochan, which co-produced Naa Thaan…starring Santosh T Kuruvilla, waited to do so after theaters opened.

Contrary to Nna Thaan... which was intended for a theatrical release, Ariyippu was intended for OTT from the conceptualization. It’s about a couple unwittingly facing a scandal over a spliced ​​sex clip. Mahesh, who has directed films such as To take off and Malikand I could have done a commercial film but we wanted to do Ariyippu. That’s how involved we were in the project. We were considering an OTT premiere when invitations to international festivals started rolling in. Once the festival is over, it will be released on an OTT platform.

Make ariyippu



The film is a passion project for the whole team and reaching Locarno is a big deal; he is in the running for the big prizes the Golden Leopard (Pardo doro), for the best film, and the best actor besides in some other categories.

Any price is fine! He’s joking.

One of the bankable actors in Malayalam cinemas, Kunnchako says he is as much an actor producer as director. I come from a family that made films, I had my ups and downs, so I know the impact on a producer. I don’t want a producer to lose money on my films.

His filmography of the past year, of Nayattu at Ariyippu, indicates careful selection. .

So what’s the hook for a role?

hook is something [a role] I haven’t done before. I want to do all kinds of roles to the best of my ability as an actor. However, what has changed now is the people who come to see me. They want me to push my limits and, in doing so, step out of my comfort zone. Now that I’ve started doing this, I realize that I’m no longer uncomfortable outside. [his comfort zone]. In fact, Mahesh was one of the people who constantly told her to think outside the box and push her limits.

A film and his role in it are important. In Nayattu and OnChackochan was part of an ensemble cast, but the length of the role doesn’t matter, nor does it matter what others do there.

Looking back



He becomes introspective, everyone has a space in the industry; it’s a question of several factors like luck, timing, passion Aniyathipraavu did well but the success did not last. I had to start from scratch in 2009-10, for which I have no complaints. I worked hard to prove myself, I earned my place slowly and steadily. It was said that for my film to work, I needed a song, a dance or something else. With Anjaam Paathira I proved that I didn’t need any of that for a movie to work.

Chackochan doesn’t shy away from grayscale roles. Critics called Ariippe Hareesh is a misogynistic and selfish man, unable to acknowledge his wife’s trauma from the sex clip. If women had a problem with Rajeev from How old are you? they will hate Hareesh even more. And that’s good because it’s a recognition of my work, he says. A star wants to be loved, an actor doesn’t, says one of the beloved actors in Malayalam cinemas who prefers the actor tag.