Hollywood’s role in the post-‘Roe’ era

The monitor is a weekly column dedicated to everything happening in the world of WIRED culture, from movies to memes, from TV to Twitter.

Last week’s episode Rap shit! presented a scene so clever, so poignant, it was unbelievable that it was contained in a handful of lines. While partying at a Miami club, a young woman named Nelly meets a man who turns out to be a Postmates delivery man, tasked with giving Nelly a Plan B pill and then video chatting with her boyfriend. to show him that she took it. The entire moment comes and goes in the blink of an eye and you’ll miss it and is presented with the kind of sharp humor that has become a hallmark of the shows. It is also a sign of the times.

In the weeks following the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe vs. Wadethere have been discussions about what role entertainment movies, television, video games should play in telling post-deer life. After years of a little alarming representations abortion in movies and television, reproductive health care topics were beginning to be more realistic representations. What happened on Rap shit!, which was likely written and produced before the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, was what these stories should be: straightforward and drama-free. Plan B is not the same as abortion, but like restrictions on reproductive carenotably in Rap shit!With Florida’s home state becoming increasingly tight, a world where someone can no longer acquire plan B over the counter seems plausible, leaving scenes like this trapped in time.

That doesn’t mean a show like Rap shit! wouldn’t have a plan B joke, but the circumstances will be much more difficult. Hollywood writers are already talking about ways to write plots that reflect abortion access in the post-deer world. I think that forces a lot of women to think differently about their role in the world, and that will inevitably be reflected in writing and art, Crazy ex-girlfriend producer Aline Brosh McKenna Told The Hollywood Reporter recently. In a New York Times editorial, Steph Herold, researcher for Abortion Onscreen, noted that for years filmmakers and showrunners have found ways to tell abortion stories and it’s time for more accurate and engaging stories about abortion care. reproductive health. It’s time, Herold wrote, for Hollywood to agree to tell bigger, bolder stories about abortion.

They will have their work cut out for them. Even before the supreme courts Dobbs decision, the showrunners felt compelled to either soften the contours of their abortion storylines or leave them out. (Shonda Rhimes once told HuffPost that she’s never fought so hard for an episode of Scandal as she did for the one about Olivia Popes’ abortion.)

Many also embark on the quest for reproductive health care outside of their storylines. At the end of July, 411 showrunners including Rhimes and Rap shit! producer Issa Raes sent a letter to the heads of several studios and streaming services demanding that they commit to protecting pregnant employees in states where access to abortion is restricted or prohibited. Like in the tech world, the people behind the movies and TV shows work all over the country, and the showrunners wanted protections for them like grants to travel to get abortions, safeguards for their medical privacy, legal protections for those seeking abortions or assisting anyone who does; and protocols ensuring medical treatment for those experiencing pregnancy complications. They also asked studios to stop political donations to anti-abortion candidates and PACs. A few days later, 594 male showrunners sent in a statement of support.

On Wednesday, they got their answer from superiors. Somehow. While the letter from AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery says they believe [employees] should have access to safe and effective health care, and their privacy should be protected, this did not meet specific requests from the showrunners. Instead, he said some of the health plans are already offering travel reimbursement and others are considering similar moves. The letter also did not address donations to anti-abortion candidates or PACs. He ended by saying that we look forward to working with you to continue creating great content for our audiences around the world.

Now it’s up to each of them to determine what that content will look like.