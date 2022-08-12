Wisdom of Entertainment August 12-18 – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY MUSIC Screaming beloved early ’90s sounds, The Samples, the band that broke out in Boulder at that time and its frontman Sean Kelly are still making new music. The current lineup will play, with the first Lantern By Sea game, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $30 to $40; nissis.com. CULTURE The Colorado Brazil Fest continues with dance, dance and music lessons at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Visit thedairy.org for a series of events. ARRANGE Broadway producers have never come across a blockbuster movie they didn’t want to turn into a musical and one of the most recent projects is Pretty Woman: The Musical, which tours nationally at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. and Sunday, at the Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $125; denvercenter.org. WEEKEND MUSIC In its sixth decade, western swing ambassadors Asleep at the Wheel, along with local musicians Greg Schochet and Little America, light up the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Theatre, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $39.50; bouldertheater.com. Big Easy icon and former Mayor of Gold Hill, Washboard Chaz returns to his old haunt for Chaz Fest West 2022, a show that features John Long, Mollie OBrien and Rich Moore (with special guest Fly McClard on sax), The Rampart Street Stompers and more at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Gold Hill Inn Beer Garden, 401 Main St., Gold Hill; $20 (daily);goldhillinn.com. ARRANGE A young woman tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams in the play Legally Blonde: The Musical, playing 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B, Boulder; $18 to $28;thesparkcreates.org. COMING MUSIC The Burney Sisters, Olivia, Emma and Bella, all under 20, are real sisters with real talent, and they will play their folk rock at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the back of the Trident Booksellers Café, 940 Pearl St. , Boulder; $10; tridentcafe.com. FREE ART Move at your own pace and discover Longmont’s creative offerings during the Second Saturday Creative Crawl, an event that includes a chance to explore the works of local artists, live music and more, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays in downtown Longmont; free;centre-villelongmont.com. KIDS WILD WEST Kids 5 and up can try their hand at gold panning at the half-hour Discover Boulder Countys event at noon, 12:45 or 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland. The event is free, but registration is required. Visitbouldercounty.govfor more information.

