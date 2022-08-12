Random: Kirby’s voice actor surprises at a birthday concert, and everyone loves him





Kirby’s 30th Anniversary Music Festival gave us plenty of surprises yesterday in addition to some high-profile renditions of Kirby’s incredible music, but one of the biggest “wow” moments from a certain actor’s concert in Kirby’s voice. Yes, Kirby does have a voice; it’s not just a conglomeration of noises! But, even better than that, she’s pretty adorable herself. Makiko Ohmoto has voiced the pink puffball in video games since Super Smash Bros. original on the Nintendo 64 and debuted in the Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards series. She’s been playing the little guy ever since, and it’s probably because of her voice that so many people have fallen in love with the character. Ohmoto appeared at yesterday’s concert, and many spectators were surprised. But, within seconds, everyone was completely charmed by her. Kirby’s VA is so precious, I love her dress. pic.twitter.com/H4ri6VBPHd— Ultimate | # (@UltimaShadowX) August 11, 2022 It’s not that surprising considering Kirby’s popularity and how many people young and old enjoy emulating the character’s cute, quirky voice. But knowing that Ohmoto herself is a ray of sunshine has made many people happy. However, people were surprised to see Kirby’s voice actor in the flesh, but all she had to do was “do the voice”, and she won everyone over. Kirby’s voice actor! pic.twitter.com/M4sHzJMYEa– (@Cheese_Guitar) August 11, 2022 ELLE POYOD I LOVE KIRBY’S VA— Hail Kirby (@AllHailKirby) August 11, 2022 Kirby Concert pic just for that pic.twitter.com/vU8cap3NPy– GamesCage – Hype Fortnite Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 12, 2022 Some fans took to Twitter to share their shock that Kirby even had a VA, not to mention the fact that she was making an appearance at the concert. Ohmoto even sang at the concert, performing a duet of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s “Welcome to the New World” with Neichel to close the show. And what a wonderful concert it was. You know, it never occurred to me that Kirby had a human VA for some weird reason? That said, protect its value at all costs. https://t.co/9ThWrYTPn5 — TheHattedGamer (@TheHattedGamer) August 11, 2022 WAIT IS IT OK FOR KIRBY?— Susie, the queen of Shiver Star (@ShiverStarQueen) August 11, 2022 Of course Makiko Ohmoto just voices the pink puffball, and she has multiple Nintendo and non-Nintendo game credits. In the Kirby series, she provided the voices of Rick and Iro (Kirby: Back home!), Queen Sectonia (Kirby: Triple Deluxe) and Susie (Kirby: Planet Robobot). She is also the voice of Ness in the Smash Bros. series, which means you can pit its two characters against each other! And to round out those Nintendo voice credits, she even voiced Viridi in Kid Icarus: Uprising. This is not an exhaustive list of her roles on Nintendo games, but she had many other notable credits throughout her career. She is the longtime voice of Makino from the anime A playand she also had a recurring role in the samurai warriors and the Orochi Warriors cross games. But, more surprisingly, she is the voice of Sayaka Maizono from Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. He’s a talent and a star, and everyone loves him. It was a nice surprise to see her at the concert yesterday. Further reading How did you feel seeing Kirby’s voice actor? Is this your first time seeing her? Or are you a fan of her in other roles? Let us know!

