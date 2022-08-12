Anne Heche declared brain dead after car crash, rep says – The Hollywood Reporter





Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, although she remains on life support for organ donation, a rep for the actress says The Hollywood Reporter Friday. According to the actress’ publicist Holly Baird, Heche is “legally dead under California law.” However, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so that “OneLegacy can see if she is suitable for organ donation”. “Today we lost a shining light, a kind and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” the rep said. THR in a report. “Anne will be sorely missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery to always stand in her truth, spread her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have an impact sustainable. The actress’ team previously shared an update on her health on Thursday, saying she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and is not expected to survive after a car accident on August 5. According to Baird, the star had been hospitalized in a coma and in critical condition since the accident. The actress crashed her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, starting a fire, according to a report from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed THR that Heche was being investigated for misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit and run stemming from the incident. Heche is the mother of two sons, aged 20 and 13. She is known for films such as I know what you did last summer, Volcano and Six days, seven nightsand his TV credits include Men in the trees, Suspended and All Rise. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her role in the NBC soap opera Another world. Lifetime said earlier Thursday that Girl in room 13the network’s next film, in which Heche stars as a mother searching for her missing daughter, is still set to premiere in September as scheduled. In the statement Thursday from Heche’s representative, “it has long been her choice to donate her organs” and she was being kept on life support to determine if her organs were viable. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement concluded. More than her extraordinary talent, she considered spreading kindness and joy to be her life’s work, especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be sorely missed for her light. August 12, 12:19 p.m. The story has been updated with Heche’s rep confirming that she was declared brain dead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/anne-heche-not-expected-survive-car-crash-1235197733/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos