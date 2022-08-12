Second Saturday venues feature art





PORT ANGELES — The second Saturday Art Walk will feature art and weaving techniques at venues across Port Angeles this weekend. Studio Bob will present the third annual exhibition of erotic art Bring your own during the art walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Works of art made by local professional and amateur artists in many different mediums will be on display. A special performance of The Queer Xhoir will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. The BYOEA Show will continue from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free. Friendly dogs are welcome. The Loom Bar will be open to purchase refreshments. The work may be for sale; Studio Bob will not take any commission. Cabled Fiber and Yarn, at 125 W. First St., will feature knit art by Marca Davies of Port Angeles during the Art Walk from 5-7 p.m. Davies will be there to talk about her inspiration and her passion. She has accumulated skills and experiences from many sources throughout her 61 years of non-stop knitting. From her early days in a Hmong refugee camp in Thailand, she learned knitting from Finnish nurses who presented her with a quick method to apply to her Fair Isle projects. “I have an embarrassing number of models in my library and projects in my queue,” Davies said. “Fair Isle knitting is my favourite, but I like variety so I have multiple projects going on at once.” This event is free and will only be visible on Saturday evening. For more information, see www.cabledfiber.com or Facebook. The Harbor Art Gallery, located at 114 North Laurel St., will be open until 7 p.m. on the Second Saturday Art Walk so visitors can chat with a host of artists. This month, the co-op features the art of Nathan Shields of Port Angeles. The gallery features works by local artists Bob Stokes and Cindy Elstrom, Carolyn Guske, Robert Amaral, Kelly Coffey, Garret Delabarre, Terri Ench, Tammy Hall, David Johannessohn, Susan Kantowitz, Ruth Kaspin, Nancy McFaul, Gail McLain, Roger Mosley , Eric Neurath, Randy and Sallie Raddock, Jodi Riverstone, Shields, Lance and Haley Snider, Eileen Webb and Kevin Willson.



