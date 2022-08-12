5 female writers changing the narrative of a Bollywood film at a time | Women writers are changing the narrative in Bollywood

Alankrita Srivastava, Meghna Gulzar, Gazal Dhaliwal are among the many female writers and directors who create female characters that we always have…

For centuries we have had male dominance in all departments of the Hindi film industry and time and time again this has reflected in the female characters. Conversations have always prevailed regarding the male gaze in Hindi films, as female characters are usually portrayed in a way that men want to see. There have been very few depictions of real, sturdy women.

But times are changing and so is the industry. Women excel in all areas of life. Whether it’s winning the country’s first-ever gold medals at international games, racing on tracks, or breaking age and gender stereotypes, women make history and do it all.

This is visibly reflected in Hindi cinema with the varied roles played by Neena Gupta (in Badhai Ho), Shefali Shah (in Ajeeb Dastaans or Darlings), Ratna Pathak Shah in (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Konkona Sen Sharma (in Ajeeb Dastaans ), Farukh Jaffer (in Gulabo Sitabo) and Alia Bhatt (in Raazi and Darlings). Hindi cinema now features women with sexual desires, independent; they are single mothers, they have careers, they are strong women fighting for their rights and their property.

From the role of Sushmita Sens in Main Hoon Naa to Shobhita Dhulipala in Made In Heaven, women have evolved in Hindi cinema and become stronger and more beautiful with each film written or directed by women themselves. Changing the narrative of women in Hindi cinema are these five women.

Alankrita Srivastava

Alankrita Srivastava is the writer and director of films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made In Heaven, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Begums and Modern Love: Mumbai, among several other films. All of these movies and shows have one after another outstanding female characters who are careerists, have sexual desires, are independent, and women who don’t dress to fulfill male fantasies. The women in these films are neither damsels in distress nor waiting for knights in shining armor to save them.

Chief Chaturvedi

Characters like Piku (played by Deepika Padukone in the movie of the same name) and Fatima Begum (played by the late actor Farukh Jaffer in Gulabo Sitabo) are written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Piku is an independent woman in her thirties who doesn’t want to get married but devotes herself to her career and taking care of her sick father. Piku fights with her driver almost every day on her way to the office, drinks wine and dances in her room at the end of a hectic day and her world revolves around her father, a relatable and real character. While Jaffer is a 90-year-old woman who asks her maid to decorate her every day, she is the owner of Fatima Mahal and intends to run away with her lover even at her age.

Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar rose to fame with films like Alia Bhatt with Raazi and Deepika Padukone with Chhapaak. While Raazi was a spy thriller that portrayed a female spy as a protagonist who loses everything to fight for her country, Chhapaak is a biopic based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Ghazal Dhaliwal

Gazal Dhaliwal is the author of the 2017 Hindi film Qarib Qarib Singlle starring the late actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. In the film, the character of Parvathys is a 35-year-old widowed woman who lives alone. Although presented as a romantic comedy, the protagonists of the film or the main couple are not young or do not fall in love at first sight. Parvathy is described as nervous and self-aware when she goes to meet Irrfan through a dating app, but quickly finds her own ground. Another unconventional film written by Dhaliwal includes Sonam Kapoor star Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, who tells a one-of-a-kind queer love story in a commercial Hindi film.

Gauri Shinde

One of the breakthrough films in the portrayal of mothers in Hindi cinema was English Vinglish starring Sridevi. The film is written and directed by Gauri Shinde. Sridevi played a mother who refused to be a tragic queen confined to the kitchen, but instead explores a new country and learns English in an effort to reconnect with her teenage daughter. At the end of the film, she rediscovers herself and learns to put herself forward. Shinde is also the director and screenwriter of Cher Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt, who spoke about mental health in a way rarely done by mainstream Hindi films.

