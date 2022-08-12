Hollywood Couple Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof Seek $18 Million for Encino Estate





how I Met Your Mother star, Alyson Hannigan, and her husband, actor Alexis Denisof of Angel fame, are selling an architectural masterpiece home known as the Sherman Residence. MORE FORBESKaty Perry Seeks $19.5 Million for Dreamy Beverly Hills Post Office Estate To $18 milliona sale near listing price would be more than double the $7.95 million the couple paid for the Encino resort in 2016, according to records. The Sherman Residence, designed by architect Peter Tolkin, is situated on 3.26 acres of park-like grounds in … [+] the popular neighborhood of Encino in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Hilton & Hyland

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Like its illustrious occupants, the Sherman Residence has been featured in numerous movies and TV showsincluding Fun with Dick and Jane and Agents of SHIELD MORE FORBESWilliam Randolph Hearst’s Grand LA Mansion Sells at Auction for $63.1 Million The 3.26-acre resort, located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, was completed in 2001 and designed by Los Angeles-based architect Peter Tolkin. The hallmarks of its designer pedigree can be seen throughout the 7,605 square foot home, including the contrasting use of concrete and glass. Deep wooden eaves supported by rafters shelter and unify the structure. The house comprises a series of concrete, wood and glass pavilions formed from planks connected by a gallery … [+] spaces that surround a central courtyard. Hilton & Hyland

Both open and closed, the fortified appearance of the expanded concrete volume houses is combined with wooden and glass pavilions connected by gallery spaces that rise to an airy courtyard. A swimming pool and a spa surrounded by lawn take center stage. MORE FORBESHow This Lifestyle Entrepreneur Went From Living To Selling Los Angeles’ Most Expensive Homes Clean lines and elegant materials are present throughout, with embellishments and ornaments used sparingly for a minimalist finish. Stone floors and wooden ceilings lend a chic rusticity to the interiors. Groves of sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees can be seen from every room of the architecture … [+] residence. Hilton & Hyland

At the same time, the house possesses an understated complexity in both form and style. MORE FORBESBeverly Hills mansion with mini rail park sells for $31.4 million High ceilings and walls of windows bring an atrium feel to the dining room. Tall, narrow windows flank the stainless steel range and hood in the center island kitchen. The living room surmounted by a skylight is one of the many common areas. Hilton & Hyland

Expansive windows line each of the homes’ five bedrooms, framing views of the manicured grounds with sycamore, orange and avocado trees from every room. MORE FORBESRoloff Farms real estate agent talks about selling ‘little people, big world’ frame Tucked away behind massive wooden gates, the property also includes a guest house, a north-south tennis court with a viewing pavilion, and a three-car garage. Several structures including the main residence, guest house, gym and offices were designed to … [+] privacy and views. Hilton & Hyland

The list for 4411 Noeline Ave., Encino, is owned by Michael La Montagna of Hilton & Hyland. The property is under contract but still accepting backup offers, according to the Multiple Listing Service. MORE FORBESTwo main roles for luxury realtor Heather Boyd Hannigan, 48, best known for her roles in American pie and How I Met Your Mother, is currently hosting The CWs Penn & Teller: fool us. Acting credits for Denisof, 56, include The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. Steel framed windows stretch floor to ceiling in the formal dining room. Hilton & Hyland

The residence features over 7,600 square feet of finely curated living space. Hilton & Hyland

The rafters extend outward to create a significant outdoor footprint for outdoor living and dining. Hilton & Hyland

A tennis court with observation deck is tucked away at the far end of the property. Hilton & Hyland

The glazed garage offers bonus space above. Hilton & Hyland

Hilton & Hyland is an exclusive member of Forbes Global Propertiesa consumer marketplace and membership network of elite brokerages selling the world’s most luxurious homes.

