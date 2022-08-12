Death of Anne Heche: she was my favorite actress, she should have been yours too

II always get puzzled looks when I tell people my favorite actor is Anne Heche. As if that couldn’t be true, because no favorite actor could be Anne Heche. A few (more discerning) people understood this, recognizing the piquant and haunting elegance she brought to her work in Donnie Brasco, Walk the dog or the psychology remake. Its pure observability. Others made a blank. Didn’t she date Ellen DeGeneres? Yeah. And, honestly, that was an important part of his story. But that his name inspires such a variety of responses only speaks to Heche’s place in cultural consciousness. In her work and in her personal life, she seemed to go places few others understood at the time. Instead, we all had to catch her.

Heches’ death was confirmed in a family statement today, a week after the 53-year-old was taken to hospital following a catastrophic car accident in Los Angeles. She never regained consciousness. It is an unspeakably cruel end to a life already marked by tragedy and hardship. And yet, she always faced her trials with grace, strength and total frankness. There were no secrets with Heche, no denial of his demons. She knew that mental illness could be unsightly and absurd, and that talking so openly about her experiences when it was still taboo would make her open to ridicule. She did it anyway.

Heche was only a major movie star for two years, leading the 1997 blockbuster Volcanoand romantic comedy six days seven nights with Harrison Ford in 1998. Either way, she had the rat-a-tat delivery of an earlier Hollywood, grinning, wide-eyed glamor that brought to mind a young Myrna Loy. That only scratched the surface of its range, however.

There are her shifting micro-expressions of guilt and panic after she left with $400,000 from her employer to psychology. Her sweet neuroses in Nicole Holofceners’ sterling debut walk and talk. His dismayed moan to take your fucking hands off me when his client Vince Vaughns accused of drug dealer is sentenced to death in underrated thriller back to paradise. She was as believable as a haughty sophisticate in Jonathan Glazers’ operatic masterpiece Birth starring Nicole Kidman as a psychopath in a TV movie titled fatal desire. Heche made the hunt for an inflated Eric Roberts not only believable, but almost understandable. Get your man, you found yourself screaming at the TV.

Unexpectedly, his definitive performance could be in the 1997 slasher film I know what you did last summer. Not because she participates in it a lot, or necessarily does something in it that feels bigger or more rewarding than in her other work, but because it best captures her essence. She plays Missy Egan, the sister of a man whom Jennifer Love Hewitts Julie and Sarah Michelle Gellars Helen believe killed in a car accident. Missy lives in an upcountry Gothic abode that seems allergic to light bulbs, and Julie and Helen plot to snoop around her house pretending to have broken down in their car outside. Missy is, essentially, a plot and a red herring, but Heche injects the character with such rich pathos and sadness that she quietly steals the entire film.

Missy’s whole life seems to pass before her eyes in a few sentences. She is nervous with grief, still unsure if she wants to talk about her dead brother or wander off topic. She talks about her brother’s friend, a mysterious stranger named Billy Blue, and how nice they were to each other for about two minutes, remembering him as an old lover and not her. briefest encounters. When Julie and Helen decide to leave, Missy erupts in silent desperation, insisting that they stay for tea. You can imagine it was written to be scary, maybe the tea was poisoned, but in the hands of Heches, Missy reads as deeply lonely. Not a monster. Just one more person crying out for connection in such a cruel world.

Heche at a movie premiere in 2021 (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2020, Heche said in an interview that she once heard her agents in the 90s call her white trash Gwyneth Paltrow, a nod to the rarefied air floating around Paltrow, but probably not. with Heche. It’s a mean descriptor, but at least nods to Heches’ accessibility, or general lack of artifice as an actor. Even before the publication of Heches’ memoirs call me crazy in 2000, which detailed his experiences of family tragedy, sexual abuse, religious oppression and mental illness, there was great human weight to his performances. As if skirting the edges of her soul with every fictional trauma she dramatized on camera, or every cry of pain. You just knew Heche had seen things and understood all the beauty and horror of being alive.

That’s also why she was so open about everything. Growing up, Heche had been engulfed in the untruths of other peoples and had suffered greatly. His father was a God-fearing Baptist choir minister and a closeted gay man who died of AIDS. He molested Heche from his early childhood. She would later argue that her older brother’s fatal car accident at age 18 was a suicide, despite what his family claimed. As an adult, she made total honesty her goal. Nothing else is worth nothing, she said in 1998.

When Heche struck up a relationship with a new Ellen DeGeneres in 1997, she ignored powerful Hollywood actors who threatened her career if she went public. The relationship soured in 2000, but celebrating his sexual fluidity so openly remains one of Heches’ greatest victories as a pop culture figure, even if it took everyone a while to get over it. realize it. Both women have dealt with the onslaught of attention and criticism in different ways. DeGeneres, then a popular sitcom star playing an unlucky straight woman on weekly television, appeared with Heche on a notorious 1997 episode of the Oprah Winfreys talk show to discuss her exit. Understandably terrified of losing her career and valiantly answering questions about her sex life from members of the public, DeGeneres lived in an unstable present. Heche, seated next to her, lived in the future. She was not a lesbian, she said. Or straight either. She simply loved it. It was a bit of a doomed endeavor, with Heche trying to convey the rich complexities of gender and sexuality to an audience that just five minutes ago asked DeGeneres to explain what is a lesbian. Today, however, Heche’s understanding of the sexual spectrum that love and attraction can come in many different forms has proven incredibly prescient.

I was part of a revolution that helped advance equality, she said in 2020. I couldn’t have done it if I hadn’t fallen in love with Ellen. There is nothing more privileged in my life than to be a person who has spoken the truth and stood up for it. There is no timeline for truth. I live in love and that’s it.

It’s a wonderful legacy to have; Thank goodness Heche lived long enough to recognize for herself the good she has done for queer visibility in the mainstream. But I also hope his death inspires people to look at his work with fresh eyes too. Finally see her singular genius as an actress, the honesty with which she brought her characters to life, her exhaustive range. And maybe one day I’ll be at a party and tell someone my favorite actor is Anne Heche, and I won’t be faintly fazed.

Oh yeah! they would say. I loved him too.