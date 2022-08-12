Top 5 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Independence Day On OTT Platforms – My Place Cafe





India commemorates its seventy-fifth independence day on August 15 this year. Our nation has seen many ups and downs, heroes and warriors, hardships and victories throughout this time. Even for those who have heard the stories before, there is no better way to relive them than through movies and OTT Companies. Given the long weekend, there is no doubt about it. The Indian film industry has produced various important films by diligently depicting battle conflicts, top secret missions and socio-political actions. Sardar Udham You will probably cry watching this film by Vicky Kaushal. It tells the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a lesser-known Indian revolutionary who plans revenge on Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, for ordering the bloodbath at Jallianwala Bagh. Shershaah Shershaah was one of the most popular films of 2021, not only for its changing story, but also for its fun melodies. The biographical battle film, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a young man aspiring to become a military officer who is remembered for his service during the Kargil War. URI: The Surgical Assault The military action film directed by Aditya Dhar depicts the assault on an Indian military base in Uri which resulted in the death of 19 soldiers and its aftermath. The film’s story, which is divided into 5 chapters, is what prompted Indian authorities to resist surgical assaults in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir in retaliation. Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal star in it. The beautiful Indian escape Based primarily on the history of Indian Air Power, this riveting film by Singh Taranjeet shines a light on the true bravery of Flt Lt. Dilip Parulkar. The story tells how the Wing Commander took part in the most daring prison escape in Indian Protective Service history, including two other prisoners of war. Section 15 Ayushmann Khurana’s love for building films with a social message only seems to be growing. The actor plays a police officer who is cast in North East India in this film by Anubhav Sinha. His life takes a turn when he is tasked with investigating the murder of three lower caste women, under different difficult circumstances. This film is proof that discrimination in our country continues even after 75 years of independence.

















