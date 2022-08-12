Actress Anne Heche remains on life support for organ donation assessment





Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that resulted in her brain death, a rep for the actor said Friday. Under current California law, death can be determined by loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards. While Heche is legally dead, she is on life support and “her heart is still beating” so the nonprofit OneLegacy can determine if she can be a donor, spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement. The process, of assessing which organs are viable and finding a suitable recipient, could take anywhere from a day to several days, Baird told The Associated Press. In the United States, most organ transplants are performed after the donor has been declared brain dead. Serious injury, car accident The actor suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury”, caused by a lack of oxygen, when his car crashed into a Los Angeles-area home on August 5 and a fire broke out, according to a statement released Thursday that said she was not expected to survive. . She was hospitalized in a burn care center in Los Angeles. “Sad day. Sending all my love to Anne’s children, family and friends,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Friday amid reports of Heche’s dire condition. They were a couple from 1997 to 2000. Detectives investigating the accident said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, although toxicology tests had yet to be carried out to differentiate them from the drugs she had received for her injuries, the police said. LAPD. Heche, left, and Sandra Oh, pictured at a Toronto hotel as they promote their film Catfight during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press) Originally from Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another worldfrom 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky. By the late 1990s, she had become one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget movies. In 1997 alone, she starred opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in Donnie Brasco and Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano and was part of the entire cast of the original. I know what you did last summer. The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in Six days, seven nightsand appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in back to paradise.

