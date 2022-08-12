Center Street Daze is back » Urban Milwaukee





Get a daily overview of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee It’s the last weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair. But if you’ve already had your fill of cream puffs, fried foods and farm animals, there’s plenty more happening around Milwaukee this weekend. The Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns for a third year. The official Locust Street festival has been canceled this year, but another Riverwest street festival, Center Street Daze, will return. The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival will see teams race their extravagant boats while celebrating the Chinese community of Milwaukees. August 10-14: Milwaukee Black Theater Festival The third annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns for its biggest celebration yet of Black culture and arts with a full week of programming. This year’s theme is The Black Family: Generations Speak! The festival features concerts, full productions and plays, spoken word and dance performances, as well as debates and panels. For the first time ever, the festival will span multiple venues, including the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Highlights of this year’s festival include the world premiere of two plays: Milwaukee Voice of Gun Violence and Khloes Beautiful Blues. For a full list of scheduled programming, click here. August 13: Central Street Daze Festival The Riverwest street festival that takes over Center Street returns after a two-year hiatus. Center Street Daze brings back all the quirky goodness people have come to love about the festival, including a range of diverse vendors, music stages, and the Art Cart race. Starting at 12 p.m., the race will pit human-powered carts against each other. The festival will also feature the Unique Classic Car Club car show starting at 1:30 p.m. and a challenge hosted by the Riverwest Street Hockey Club. Center Street Daze will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street from Humboldt to Holton. August 13: Illuminated neighborhood party Enlightened Brewing Company is hosting a block party that will feature three tasty new collaboration beers, food from multiple food trucks, and live music. The brewery has partnered with giant robot to design and direct three new beers for its Rough Draft series. These beers include Forest Friend (pale ale session brewed with spruce tips and waterfall), Campsite Lite (pale ale session brewed with Sultana and Bru-1 hops) and Dole Face (pale ale session brewed with mashed potatoes). pineapple and Falconers Flight hops). These beers will be limited to six-pack quantities and will only be available while supplies last. Sweet Smoke BBQ will launch its food on the street for the first time, and Aaron Brentons Shutter Stage and High tide will provide the melodies. The party will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. August 13: Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival Milwaukee’s Chinese community celebrates and shares its traditions and culture with the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival which features dance, folk music, martial arts and more. The main attraction, the Dragon Boat Races, will feature more than 40 teams racing their boats at Lakeshore State Park. The festival will also feature hands-on activities for families, such as mask making, lantern making, and learning Chinese writing and language. The festival will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m. August 13-14: Morning Glory Art Fair One of the best art fairs in the Midwest returns! Featuring over 130 artists from across the country, the Morning Glory Art Fair will be coming to the Deer District and will feature ceramics, paintings, jewelry and any other artistic medium you can think of. The fair will also feature a juried arts and crafts show. Morning Glory Art Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. August 14: Bobcat Goldthwait at the Laughing Tap The comedian known for his acerbic black comedy stand-up comedy, his recurring role on the police academy candor and leadership efforts such as God bless America comes to Milwaukee. The comedian will perform at The Laughing Tap, 706 S. 5th St., giving fans a chance to see the legendary comedian in an intimate venue. The event has added a second performance due to popular demand, with shows starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Click on here for more information.

