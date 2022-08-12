Entertainment
Actor dies aged 53 from injuries sustained in car crash
Actor Anne Heche died at the age of 53.
The Another world The star was involved in a car accident last Friday (August 5), which took her to hospital and was treated for severe burns.
Later, she fell into a coma and was in critical condition, its representatives told the media.
The Heches family told the press earlier today (August 12) that they had suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and were not expected to survive the accident.
Now they have confirmed she is brain dead, however, she is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ donation. While Anne is legally dead under California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so One Legacy can see if she is compatible with organ donation, a representative has said. from Heche, via Deadline.
They add that according to sources, Heche will be taken off her ventilator in the next 24 hours or so.
Heche was best known for her role in the 1997 gangster drama Donnie Brascoalso appearing in films such as Walk the dog, Volcano and a shock I know what you did last summer.
In the statement, the Heches family wrote: She has long chosen to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.
More than her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light, the statement concludes.
In a moving Instagram post, philanthropist Nancy Davis, a close friend of Heches, paid tribute to the actor.
Heaven has a new angel, she writes. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche has gone to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Associated Press this car accident was being investigated as a crime of driving under the influence (DUI).
Detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heches and found narcotics in his system, LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee told the news agency.
But the toxicology tests which can take weeks, PA reported, should be done to more clearly identify the drugs and to differentiate them from any drugs she may have received for treatment in hospital.
Thursday (August 11), an LAPD source quoted by TMZ claimed there was cocaine and fentanyl in the Heches system. The TMZ report said law enforcement officials tested Heches’ blood after he was admitted to hospital, meaning fentanyl could have been in his system if it had been prescribed as a painkiller after the accident.
If you or someone you know suffers from drug addiction, you can seek confidential 24/7 help and support from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, send an email or by visiting their website here.
In the United States, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be contacted at 1-800-662-HELP.
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/anne-heche-death-actor-dies-175813964.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Second Saturday venues feature art August 12, 2022
- PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medalists at his residence on August 13 August 12, 2022
- ‘War minus shooting’: partition sparked fierce cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India August 12, 2022
- Survey: Consumers are embracing high-tech features in stadiums August 12, 2022
- President Alvi – Latest News – The Nation August 12, 2022