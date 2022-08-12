Actor dies aged 53 from injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche died at the age of 53.

The Another world The star was involved in a car accident last Friday (August 5), which took her to hospital and was treated for severe burns.

Later, she fell into a coma and was in critical condition, its representatives told the media.

The Heches family told the press earlier today (August 12) that they had suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and were not expected to survive the accident.

Now they have confirmed she is brain dead, however, she is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ donation. While Anne is legally dead under California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so One Legacy can see if she is compatible with organ donation, a representative has said. from Heche, via Deadline.

They add that according to sources, Heche will be taken off her ventilator in the next 24 hours or so.

Heche was best known for her role in the 1997 gangster drama Donnie Brascoalso appearing in films such as Walk the dog, Volcano and a shock I know what you did last summer.

In the statement, the Heches family wrote: She has long chosen to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

More than her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light, the statement concludes.

Heche was an acclaimed actor who rose to prominence in the 1990s (AFP via Getty Images)

In a moving Instagram post, philanthropist Nancy Davis, a close friend of Heches, paid tribute to the actor.

Heaven has a new angel, she writes. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche has gone to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Associated Press this car accident was being investigated as a crime of driving under the influence (DUI).

Detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heches and found narcotics in his system, LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee told the news agency.

But the toxicology tests which can take weeks, PA reported, should be done to more clearly identify the drugs and to differentiate them from any drugs she may have received for treatment in hospital.

Thursday (August 11), an LAPD source quoted by TMZ claimed there was cocaine and fentanyl in the Heches system. The TMZ report said law enforcement officials tested Heches’ blood after he was admitted to hospital, meaning fentanyl could have been in his system if it had been prescribed as a painkiller after the accident.

If you or someone you know suffers from drug addiction, you can seek confidential 24/7 help and support from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, send an email or by visiting their website here.

In the United States, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be contacted at 1-800-662-HELP.