Want to live among the stars? Head to these Hollywood Hills hotspots
Like many famous residents living in its hilly landscape, the Hollywood Hills are much more than meets the public eye. For starters, the Central Los Angeles neighborhood is actually made up of 10 smaller neighborhoods, including notable enclaves like Laurel Canyon, Bird Streets, and Sunset Plaza.
Spanning the Cahuenga Pass in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Hollywood Hills border Los Feliz to the east and Beverly Hills to the west. For foreigners, that’s about 6 miles or about three times the width of Manhattan.
Long known as the home of Golden Age movie stars, the hills continue to attract Hollywood stars who appreciate the area’s private, hilltop location, unique homes and spectacular views, says Jonathan Nash from Beverly Hills Hilton & Hyland. “This region is saturated with some of the biggest names in the world. It’s as starry as it gets. Its story just keeps going.”
To give you a better idea of the terrain, here is a list of some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the Hollywood Hills.
The streets of the birds
Worthy of its bird-inspired street names, Hollywood Hills’ westernmost neighborhood, Bird Streets, towers over the city. Over the years, the area has been home to many A-list stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few.
Nestled directly east of Trousdale Estates, another affluent neighborhood, Bird Streets encompasses many of the most expensive listings in the Hills and the city as a whole, including sales reaching $70 million and more. Bird Streets is definitely the most privileged location in the hills. It’s still setting records for hillside home sales in that part of town, Nash says. With great privacy, modern mansions and views that stretch from downtown to the ocean, the Bird Streets epitomize the best of the Hollywood Hills.
Laurel Canyon
Much has changed in Laurel Canyon since its days as a local counterculture hub where some of the most famous musicians of the 60s and 70s lived, including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Jim Morrison. Many of the more modest homes in the area have been torn down and replaced with multi-million dollar mansions. However, the occasional retro-style structure can still be seen dotted across the hills, reminiscent of its hippie heyday.
While the neighborhood may now be home to some of the city’s most elite luxury properties, Laurel Canyon remains the property of many artists, even if they don’t starve, Nash says. There’s a quirk that a lot of buyers appreciate, and it’s a little more artistic, a little more creative.
sunset square
Shaped by the climbing lane of Sunset Plaza Drive, Sunset Plaza abuts Bird Streets to the east, sharing the exclusive, celebrity-studded character. Comprised of a series of winding streets dotted with elegant homes, the neighborhood is in part defined by its proximity to the Sunset Strip, home to some of the city’s best restaurants, shops and nightlife spots (The Roxy, Chateau Marmont , The Comedy Store, etc).
Despite its proximity to the Strip, the neighborhood is removed from the hustle and bustle thanks to its hillside positioning, allowing for a serene existence, if desired.
beach wood canyon
Heading to the eastern end of the Hollywood Hills in neighborhoods like Beachwood Canyon, the vibe changes to a more rustic feel. Adjoining Griffith Park, the neighborhood is home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, rabbits, and the occasional coyotes. Views in the upper parts of the area can encompass Downtown LA, Lake Hollywood, and the San Fernando Valley. For these reasons, Beachwood Canyon has become a quieter alternative for many celebrities, including Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, and Halsey.
As one of the oldest developments in the hills, Beachwood Canyon homes come in a wide range of styles, including French Normandy, Mid-Century Modern, and Mediterranean. Although more affordable than neighborhoods such as Bird Streets, prices in the area can still hit eight figures, though averages tend toward $1.5 million.
