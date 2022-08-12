Entertainment
4 tips for situations that cross the line
If you’re aware of your boss’s anxiety disorder or your co-worker’s marriage disintegrating, it’s probably prudent to set professional boundaries.
While being friends with your co-workers can increase your happiness, it can also lead to some chaos in your daily life, says Brandon Smith, therapist and executive coach known asThe Workplace Therapist.
“Anxiety comes from unpredictability,” he says. “When you don’t know what someone is going to talk about, it’s almost like being on a roller coaster with that person and you don’t know when the hills are coming and when the loops are coming.”
Here’s how to handle four common boundary crossing situations in the workplace to reduce your anxiety and feel less burnt out.
Your talkative or unfiltered colleague
The more time you spend with someone, the more likely they are to push your boundaries, Smith says. Once you’ve spotted that talkative co-worker heading to your office, keep in mind a time constraint to be able to communicate with them.
“If you have a colleague who overshares and offloads their personal life on you and you don’t have time for that, say, ‘I’m so sorry, I only have 30 minutes or 5 minutes to chat.
If you need to collaborate with a colleague who often wanders off topic during meetings, show up with an agenda, he suggests. “Don’t let them drive,” he says.
“Come right to the door and say, ‘I’d like to talk about this thing.’ Keep redirecting them to a topic that is in your [professional] borders.”
This tip is also useful for navigating conversations with a boss who doesn’t always respect your time or workload. “Come very, very prepared to the meeting,” he said. You can even send them an email with what you would like to talk about before attending the meeting. Most bosses, he says, will appreciate it.
A boss who texts you at all hours of the day
If your boss contacts you outside of work hours, you may need to have a more direct conversation with them, Smith says.
“You really need to sit down and talk with them about your job and when you’ll be available,” Smith says.
He suggests saying something like, “It’s really important to me that I have your back and I’m here when you need something, however, there will be times during the week when I’m not available.”
You can also ask them when they prefer to be contacted by saying something like, “It would be helpful to know when you need me to be available for you. What window of time would I be most useful to you?
Typically, he says, a boss knows he’ll look ridiculous if he tells you to be available 24 hours a day.
However, if they give a vague response or no response at all, you can be specific and say, “If you text me in the evening, I won’t respond until the morning.”
When you are asked to perform unnecessary tasks
While it’s healthy to set boundaries, you shouldn’t be totally inflexible in your daily tasks, Smith says.
“If you’re too rigid within your own boundaries, it could hurt your reputation as a high achiever,” he says.
However, if your boss is constantly asking you to do tasks that don’t affect the bottom line of your business or job, for example, planning company parties, you have the right to set a limit. This burden often falls on women, as they are asked more than men to do “office work” or tasks that do not lead to promotions, according to a 2017 study published by the American Economic Association.
When you say “no” to a task, make the conversation 20% about your refusal and 80% about an alternative solution. The simple act of saying “no” can cause a boss or co-worker to negotiate your boundaries. If you find a solution where the tasks always get done, this is less likely to happen.
If you blur the line between work and play
To work events, especially those that serve alcohol, the lines can often be blurred. If this worries you, your instinct might be to just not attend. Unfortunately, skipping a professional happy hour can be viewed negatively.
“If you don’t show up for these events, the assumption is ‘this person doesn’t like us,'” Smith says.
Instead, tell yourself you’ll stay for the first 30-40 minutes, then bow out. It indicates you care about your working relationships, he says: “Make enough appearances to show you want to build relationships, but leave early enough before the conversation starts to veer away from professional topics.”
Be sure to communicate that you also have another place to go. “Without communication, people assume the worst,” he says. “Have a reason why you must leave.”
