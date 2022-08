Paris Jackson’s Majestic $3.8 Million Hollywood Home Is So Unexpected to See Inside

August 12, 2022 – 4:20 p.m. BST



Jenni McKnight

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has splurged for $3.8million on a stunning new home in the Hollywood Hills and has had some very famous previous owners

Paris-Jackson is living in style after investing $3.8 million in a stunning new home in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. WATCH: Paris Jackson flaunts her tattooed body and long legs in a daring swimsuit The 24-year-old musician’s new home has also had incredibly talented past owners. Paris bought the property from Maroon 5 keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, who sold the house in 2012 to Canadian singer KD Lang! Loading player… WATCH: Paris Jackson shares rare insight into relationship with her mother Paris’ new home is tucked away from the street behind hedges and a large wooden gate. It features nearly 3,000 square feet of rustic yet elegant living space, three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. While Paris has yet to show its new home in detail, the two level house is said to have a living room, dining/music room, cinema room, kitchen with redwood cabinets and heated slate floors, two guest bedrooms and a wall of French doors that open onto a wooden deck with picturesque canyon and hillside views – all on one floor! WATCH: Paris Jackson steals the show in a stunning white bridesmaid dress MORE: Paris Jackson posts heartfelt tribute to late dad Michael on Father’s Day The lower level is a dedicated master suite, comprising the master bedroom and a bespoke walk-in closet and walk-in closet. The bathroom has two basins, a bathtub and a stand-alone shower. Paris bedroom is filled with original artwork The exterior is equally spectacular. Next to a detached garage which has been converted into a music studio, there is a saltwater pool and spa, a self-contained infrared sauna and plenty of garden space. Paris shared some glimpses of her new home on Instagram, and she certainly gave it her eclectic twist. In several photos she shared of the interior, it is decorated with lots of artwork and ornaments hanging on the walls. Paris has beautiful views from home A photo of her in what appears to be her bedroom reveals her wood frame bed and white walls with mirrors shaped like different phases of the moon pasted above her headboard. Another great photo shows a glimpse of a small patio decorated with a giant potted plant that overlooks the woods outside his property. The star’s house is full of plants and collectibles Paris now seems to live alone with her pets after selling the first house she bought, a five-bedroom house in Topanga Canyon, in which she lived with friends. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/20220812148067/michael-jackson-daughter-paris-jackson-unexpected-hollywood-home-inside-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos