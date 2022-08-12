Entertainment
In A League of Their Own, DArcy Carden swings for the fences
I did not expect so many women! D’Arcy Carden exclaims. It’s a blisteringly hot August afternoon, and the cast escape the heat with a casual tour through the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ baseball card collection. She points to one of them representing two women in spotted uniforms. Are these some kind of fashion plates?
She would know. This month, Cardens alongside Abbi Jacobson in A league apart a feisty TV remake of the classic film. Taking inspiration from the (very real) All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, founded in 1943, the new Prime Video series follows a group of young women as they pursue their passion for the sport amid criticism of their femininity.
The Met has over 30,000 baseball cards in its collection, and after perusing a few rare items in the museums study room for drawings and prints, we decide to wander through the galleries in search of more. Carden is tall and lithe with wavy black hair that falls to her shoulders. She wears white Birkenstocks and a black dress dotted with tiny cutouts at the sleeves and hem. As she walks, Carden thinks back to the years she spent in New York. It was fun, she said. But I was really earning zero dollars.
Carden eventually found his way to the Upright Citizens Brigade, the now infamous incubator that spawned comedians like Donald Glover, Kate McKinnon, Nick Kroll, Ilana Glazer, and Jacobson, co-creator of League. The two met about 15 years ago, in a parallel course on commercial theater. I thought that [Abbi] was so funny, Carden says, then mimics Jacobson’s raspy, syncopated intonation: She had this weird little voice.
At one point, they had to write scripts for commercials, and Jacobsons fell flat. The professor just didn’t get it, Carden said. I remember coming home to my studio apartment in Hells Kitchen and saying to my boyfriend, There’s this girl, Abbi, and she’s so funny, and she’s so weird. It’s so different, and no one will already know, because no one sees her in this class. She laughs and shakes her head. And of course it’s hilarious now, because she’s been seen and loved by the world.
As we enter the airy room housing the Temple of Dendur, our conversation breaks off. It’s my favorite room, Carden sighs. In winter, in summer, at any time of the day. A few yards away, a weary-looking father grabs his child before the child plunges an arm into the reflecting pool.
Carden moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2013, after her husband found a job on the West Coast. Before that, I kind of had blinkers on, she says. I didn’t really take my career seriously. Some of Cardens’ friends had already decamped to Los Angeles and found greater success in Hollywood, but it took time for Carden to get into the groove. I remember that first year, I felt like a little kid at dinner. Because adults, meaning my friends, would talk about things like agents, and I’d be like she tilted her head to the side and opened her eyes wide like a bewildered child. Laughing, she relaxes, thinking, Maybe it was growing pains or something. I always find myself a little behind my peers.
In order to anchor herself in Los Angeles, she joined a basketball team. I ask if it was good. I’ll answer you honestly, she said, pausing for dramatic effect. Yes. Carden enjoyed playing sports when she was growing up, an affection that came in handy when it came time to film League.
We’ve had a ton of training for the show, she says as we approach a wall strewn with framed cards. As a kid, I used to play in high school, but I realized that the stance I had learned was a kind of parry stance. She bends her knees and sticks her ass out, raising her arms to shoulder height. I really liked turning it on. His publicist laughs and takes a picture.
