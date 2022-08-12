Entertainment
DAN WOOTTON: The BBC put the checkboxes before entertainment in Strictly Come Dancing’s worst lineup
My Strictly Come Dancing fail test is simple.
If, as someone whose career has spanned the entertainment industry for many years, I have to google any of the names excitedly advertised by the BBC to find out who they are, then the producers don’t have it all just not doing their job properly.
In recent years, this has become a more regular occurrence, as Beeb bosses ban stars from other channels and mainstream faces from reality TV, opting to use the show as an exercise in diversity and a way to increase the fame of his discreet personalities.
But 2022’s terrible group of clog wannabes take home the Glitterball Trophy as the worst Strictly line-up ever, full of non-entities and strangers.
In fact, I had to Google the majority.
I completely understand that the show is a great way to release a few primetime newcomers every year, but it only works if they’re surrounded by some really famous faces.
This isn’t a reflection on the contestants themselves, who I’m sure are great people whose box office value at the Beeb will skyrocket after they hit the dance floor.
It’s a criticism of the BBC itself whose executives decided to put the checkbox before entertainment, to hell with the viewers.
Radio presenter Richie Anderson, 34, has been announced as the third celebrity confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, and he will be part of an all-male partnership
Scottish TV star Kaye Adams, 59 (left) and former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE, 27 (right) are both up for nominations this year, strictly
The joy of Strictly was always watching faces we were naturally familiar with out of their comfort zone in front of awkwardly tango, sassy chacha, and intimately waltzing with their professional partner.
It’s easy to overlook the type of A-list talent strictly used to attract.
Famous international Spice Girl popstars Emma Bunton, Alesha Dixon, Michelle Williams from Destinys Child, Lulu and Anastacia.
Familiar name TV presenters Carol Vorderman, Fiona Phillips, Natasha Kaplinsky, Esther Rantzen, Jeremy Vine, Zoe Ball, Fern Britton and Vanessa Feltz.
Singer Fleur East was the twelfth nominee in the 2022 Stricly Come Dancing lineup. She became emotional as she shared how she was competing on this year’s series in memory of her late father Malcolm, who ‘adored’ the show. the BBC.
Red carpet favorites Penny Lancaster-Stewart, Kelly Brook, Jerry Hall and Julian Clarey.
Sports legends Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, John Barnes and Mark Ramprakash.
Favorite soap opera stars Letitia Dean, Jessie Wallace, Natalie Cassidy and Patsy Kensit.
And the truly magical originals like Ann Widdecombe, Ed Balls, Russell Grant and John Sergeant who never forget, largely for the wrong reasons.
Instead, this year woke BBC bosses have come up with some rising star talent few of us will be too familiar with.
There’s Jayde Adams, a feminist comedian who’s appeared on left-wing comedy panels whose current show in Edinburgh is called Men, I Can Save You.
It’s not hard to see why the leftist Beeb opted for her, she’s completely aligned with her program.
Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin, 35, was announced as the 13th contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup on Thursday
Retired footballer for Arsenal and England Tony Adams MBE, 55 (left) and singer Matt Goss, 53 (right) who is best known for being the lead singer of 1980s pop group Bros
Ellie Taylor, 38, comedian, actress and TV personality, has been revealed as the ninth celebrity contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing
Kiss FM radio DJ Tyler West, 26 (left) and singer Molly Rainford, 21 (right), who was a finalist in the sixth round of Britain’s Got Talent, are both contenders for the 2022 series
In her latest interview in The Independent, she explained why it’s easy to produce a comedy about white straight people, explaining: No one will pick me up if I start making jokes about Gregg Wallace,
Explaining why she thinks men now need help, she explained: It’s not women, it’s women who make it happen. And then the genderless people, they also seem to be having a good time. Were smashing it, babies Everyone really comes on time and the men have to work a little harder.
The BBC’s hunt for new women’s comics doesn’t stop there. The second signing is Ellie Taylor, a regular on the shows 8 out of 10 to poke fun at the week, which have been criticized for their lack of female stars.
Pictured: Dan Wootton
Then there’s Richie Anderson, half of this year now a mandatory gay couple presenting the trip on BBC Radio 2.
Molly Rainford is another promising face in the company, starring in the CBBC drama Nova Jones, having made her first appearance on Britains Got Talent aged 11.
Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin certainly didn’t pass Google’s test. Apparently, he’s a regular on BBC nature shows, including Countryfile and Animal Park.
Tyler West is a Kiss FM DJ but was assigned to bigger things by the BBC, having hosted shows on BBC3 like Stacey Dooley did before competing on Strictly.
I have to admit I’ve never heard of James Bye, but at least he’s a major star on EastEnders, the failing BBC1 soap opera that desperately needs a boost.
Things pick up somewhat with the signing of well-known soap legends Kym Marsh and Will Mellor. Kym now hosts the BBC Morning Live daytime show.
Likewise, I knew Loose Women star Kaye Adams (a BBC Scotland DJ), Bros member Matt Goss, Paralympic swimming star Ellie Symonds, charming presenter Helen Skelton, whose split recently made the one of the newspapers, the former English footballer Tony Adams and the very talented X Factor. ace Fleur East, who must be an early favorite.
But with all the will in the world, there are no real A-listers here.
And that’s the problem of putting an obsession with informal quotas and internal BBC promotion before finding the biggest stars willing to strut their stuff.
It’s not like Strictly himself lost his kudos.
Sure, ratings have plummeted over the past two years with Covid providing particular challenges, but it’s still one of the most sought-after TV shows for big-name celebrities looking for a boost, the only reputational risk being falling for the dreaded Strictly Curse.
Unfortunately, with this year’s roster made up largely of non-celebrities, I’m not sure I care no matter what.
