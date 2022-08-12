5 Times The Bollywood Diva Wore Fly-Worthy Swimsuits





Sara Ali Khan’s fashion choices are all about color, neon, and drama. The actor likes it to be fun and fabulous and we love him for it. Her choice of vibrant colors has always been our favorite thing about her. We also love her envy-worthy beachwear collection of stylish swimwear outfits. Sara is a beach bum and we’ve seen enough evidence of that in the past. From peppy bikini sets to airy kaftans, Sara has an outfit for every mood on the beach. On her birthday, let’s step down memory lane and take a look at her stunning swimsuits that had us drooling in the past. Also Read: You Can Tell Sara Ali Khan Is A Real Royal Blue When She Looks This Good In A lehenga Birthday girl Sara looks so beautiful! Sara Ali Khan was seen adorning a stunning multi-coloured bikini set with a halter top paired with similar bottoms as she enjoyed her time in Turkey. The vibrant bikini in shades of pink, blue, yellow, green looked absolutely stunning. Going for minimal pink makeup with a bright pink lip color complemented her beachy vibe perfectly. Sara Ali Khan recently posted photos of herself on Instagram wearing a multicolored bikini set. Her vertical striped bikini set came in different hues, including neon, pink, blue, white, gray and lavender. The two-piece bikini consisted of a strapless bikini top with a bow tie at the back, which the actor paired with matching high-waisted bottoms. One of Sara Ali Khan’s chicest swimwear choices was when she wore a stunning multi-colored tank top-style bikini top that she paired with a drawstring bottom. Accentuating the look with a trendy pair of sunglasses, Sara looked ready for the beach. Also read: Sara Ali Khan has “enough of the monochromatic”. Now is the time for the neon and the dramatic Speaking of Sara Ali Khan’s beach-style fashion, it’s simply impossible to forget her three-piece ensemble. The diva looked lovely in a floral bikini in shades of blue and white. The breezy cape she wore on top of the ensemble added an elegant touch to the outfit. We take notes from Sara on how to kill beach fashion Yet another pick from Sara Ali Khan’s beach vanity that caught our eye was the two-tone bikini in pink and orange. The coordinating set consisted of an orange halterneck bikini top and a pink and orange low rise bikini bottom. Wearing a trendy pair of earrings and sunglasses, Sara looked completely stunning. We can’t decide on our favorite outfit from Sara’s beachwear collection. Read also : Lighting up summer vacation style is Sara Ali Khan in a neon-on-neon outfit

