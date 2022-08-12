Actress Anne Heche dies in a car accident aged 53





Actress Anne Heche died following a car accident last week (August 5) which left her seriously injured. According to Guardian, the news was confirmed by his family. Heche was reportedly in “stable” condition following the accident, however, the actor lost consciousness on August 8, with her reps at the time reporting that she was in extremely critical condition. Today we lost a shining light, a caring and joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend, her family and friends said in a statement. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. The Donnie Brasco The star allegedly drove his car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, resulting in severe burns as well as damage to the home. As People reported Thursday, Aug. 11, Heche is not expected to survive his injuries. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” a representative previously told the Guardian. “She is not expected to survive.” “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the rep added. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work, especially in moving the needle for acceptance from who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and she will be greatly missed for her light. Heche was 53 years old and is survived by his two children. Before her death, representatives also said: It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. Tributes to the star started pouring in. “Heaven has a new angel,” Heche’s close friend Nancy Davis wrote on Instagram earlier today (August 12). “My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend has gone to heaven.” She continued, “I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared. Anne was always the kindest, most caring person who always brought out the best in me,” adding, “My heart is broken. Heche was well known for his roles in Walk the dogandVolcanoand should appear in the new HBO seriesThe idolby The Weeknd, which also stars Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Debby Ryan and Jennie Kim.

