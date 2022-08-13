Entertainment
Hollywood mourns Anne Heche, a ‘brave and fearless’ actress
Hollywood had Emmy Award winner Anne Heche from another world in mind as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon.
The TV and film actor died aged 53 after being seriously injured in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heches’ death came after her rep said on Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
More than just her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love, according to the reps statement. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light.
Social media lit up with tributes to the Volcano star, including one from Heches’ ex-husband, Coleman Coley Laffoon. On Friday, Laffoon provided his followers with an update on his son and Heches and remembered the actor as brave and fearless.
I think Anne is probably I like to think she’s pain free and enjoying or experiencing all of the following on her journey, Laffoon said in a Facebook reel.
James Tupper, who starred with Heche on the ABC series Men in Trees from September 2006 to June 2008, was among Hollywood personalities who paid tribute to the actor on Friday. Tupper is also Heches’ ex-boyfriend and fathered a 13-year-old son, Atlas.
I love you forever, Tupper wrote on Instagram.
The Daytime Emmys, in a Twitter statement, sent love and light to the Heches family and remembered the soap opera star for his dual role on Another World. In 1991, Heche won the Outstanding Younger Actress Daytime Emmy for her work on the NBC drama.
Her performance as Victoria/Marley in Another World touched the world and lives on in our memories, said the tweet.
Rosanna Arquette, who previously shared her best wishes for the actor, just tweeted, Rest in peace now Anne.
Director James Gunn praised Heches performance in the 2002 Broadway production of Proof as possibly the best acting performance I have ever seen in my life.
Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan tweeted about Heche and his ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres publicly announcing their relationship in 1997.
I was amazed and I remember thinking, this could really change things for people, he wrote. Thank you for taking this step with so much courage, Anne.
See more Hollywood reactions below.
