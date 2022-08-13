13: The Musical Review: Mild Anxieties in Central America





13: The Musical, a brave crowd-pleaser under pressure to put on an explosive bar mitzvah, opens with young Manhattanite Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) raging at his parents’ ultimate fault. They divorced, forcing the boy and his mother (Debra Messing) to move their life and his impending party to the home of his grandmother (Rhea Perlman) in Walkerton, Indiana, a town so small that their arrival triples its Jewish population. Nonetheless, the eighth grader is determined to pack his dance floor, even if it means dabbling as a love advisor to the school’s most popular kids (JD McCrary and Lindsey Blackwell) and getting away from it all. his first friends (Gabriella Uhl and Jonathan Lengel) when he discovers that they are morons.

In short, Evan worries that his religion will make him an outsider, especially since a classmate, an awfully funny superficial snit played by Frankie McNellis, warns other students that bar mitzvahs are where they make you talk backwards and everyone gets circumcised. But once the film ticked off the city versus the countryside about bagels (none), cows (too many), and unnerving rural silence (How can you sleep with all this quiet!), director Tamra Davis aims to sell films for young audiences about an inclusive vision of America that quickly quells apprehensions of anti-Semitism, as well as most other teenage anxieties. Screenwriter Robert Horn not only improves the book’s bullying subplots of his 2008 Broadway musical (which he co-wrote with Dan Elish) until Evan no longer has to hit a footballer through the nose, he made the tensions so subterranean that some dramatic plot points barely make sense.

Still, Davis is a veteran at showcasing young singing talent. (Her previous credits include the Britney Spears vehicle Crossroads, the cult hip-hop comedy CB4 and the Clip of Hanson for MMMBop.) She and cinematographer Adam Santelli transform the setting into a shoebox diorama for the dynamic cast, who belt and dance while looking directly at the camera. Although each frame is as bright and colorful as a new box of crayons, the children themselves never seem contrived, thanks in part to Jamal Sims’ naturalistic yet crisp choreography, which emphasizes stomping. , inclines and long strides.

The songs, by Jason Robert Brown, aren’t bad either, especially a blues number sung by the football team (Bad News), a scathing rock ballad backed by a marching band (Opportunity) and a short story for the screen. , snapping finger-charm where Evan tricks his classmates into sneaking into an R-rated horror movie (The Bloodmaster), a gory flick that traumatizes him and the class far more than anything happening in the classroom. ‘screen. 13: The Musical

Rated PG. Duration: 1h31. To watch on Netflix.

