Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan bow to the #BoycottBollywood trend? 1000 shows (10% of the total) canceled by exhibitors!





Here is a shocking news for all Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan fans. Bollywood movies hit theaters yesterday (August 11). After much back and forth, the makers of Aamir Khan decided to release the film on the long weekend of Raksha Bandhan and Independence marking a huge clash with Akshay Kumar starring Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rani. Both films opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences. However, now here’s a shocking update on what movies are showing in theaters. For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha has won 12 crores While Raksha Bandhan was knocking 8.20 crores the first day of their release. In the shocking turn of events, latest reports are abuzz that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhans shows have been cancelled. Yes, you read that right! According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, over 1000 shows, of the two films, respectively, were canceled by theater owners due to the lackluster opening. Hmm, looks like LSC and Raksha Bandhan bowed to the boycott trend. A source close to the scouting agency revealed to Bollywood Hungama, The two films were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and none of them warranted this kind of presentation. Even on opening day, occupancy was as low as 10-12 people at peak shows. Seeing the no-show, exhibitors decided to reduce the showing of both films on the second day to save overhead and increase occupancy at the limited shows,” “None of the films warranted such a wide release. While Laal Singh Chaddha is a wash in the mass belts, Raksha Bandhan faces no-shows in some multiplexes. Indeed, despite the voluntary curtailment of shows, many Shows of both films were canceled on Friday morning due to lack of audiences.It’s a dire scenario on the ground, the source told the portal. There is no confirmation on the same, we should wait for the makers to comment on the same. Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan was approached by Tony Scott with the concept of Hanuman as a superhero before Brahmastra Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/laal-singh-chaddha-raksha-bandhan-bow-down-to-boycottbollywood-trend-1000-shows-10-of-the-total-cancelled-by-exhibitors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos