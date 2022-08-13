What you need to know about the actor’s 2 sons

Anne Heche was involved in a burning car accident in Los Angeles on August 5. The actor suffered from a severe anoxic brain injury,” according to a statement from his spokesperson. TODAY confirmed that Heche is “legally dead” and is being kept on life support for the purpose of donating organs.

The actress, known for her work in ‘Men in Trees’ and ‘Donnie Brasco’, has two sons: Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shares with exes Coley Laffoon and James respectively. Tupper.

She was married to Laffoon, a real estate broker, from 2002 to 2009. Heche and Tupper, 57, had been together for more than 10 years after meeting on the set of the 2006 TV drama Men in Trees. They announced their separation in 2018, by HEY.

On the day Heche was declared legally dead, Homer released a statement shared with TODAY: “My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness. .I hope my mother is free from pain and beginning to explore what I love to imagine as her eternal freedom.During these six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have made me know their hearts. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my father, Coley, and my mother-in-law Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest in peace mom, I love you , Homer.”

Heche often talked about being a mother and often blogged about parenthood in a column for People. She also talked about being a proud mother of boys.

I play football, baseball, I play all these things that I never thought I would play. Anything with a ball they love, the actor told the parenting website windy mom in 2013. The boys are huggers and lovers, though. When you tire them out, they love to sit down and cuddle their mom. It is the blessing of the boys.

Homer Laffoon

Homer, Heche’s first son, was born in March 2002. When Homer was five years old, Heche talked about being happy at that time. It’s weird how life takes you on different journeys. I’ve lived a lot of lifetimes actually. This one, I’d like to stay awhile, she told ET, per People.

In 2012, Heche wrote a blog post for People of taking Homer to summer tennis camp and the pride she felt in her improvement over the three weeks.

“That’s what we want for our children. A hope, a satisfaction that when we work, we can provide them with everything that gives them a good impression of themselves. That’s all. The mother fights. The good, the bad, the ugly. It’s all about them. And what I’ve learned this summer is that if you really reach out to them, for them, they’ll end up kissing it,” said she writes.

In 2017, Homer shared a feedback of himself and his mother at a screening of Michael Jacksons This Is It. In the soft snap, Heche is seen hugging young Homer from behind.

According to the father of the recent high school graduate, Homer has a knack for numbers. Goodbye junior year. This is what a guy looks like when he got a 96 on a final math exam, a proud Coley Laffoon wrote on Instagram at the time. And he knows everything about everything. I am in the spirit of that engine in your mind.

Atlas made by Tupper

Atlas was born in March 2009, by People. Heche spoke of Homer’s close bond with his brother Atlas. According to Heche, they share a sense of humor.

My two children make me crack. I’m playing a game with Atlas where he tries to hit a waffle ball one handed with a running bat, she said People in 2017. He’s very coordinated, but if he misses, say, mommy, go get him! So basically he turned me into a dog.

While speaking with the publication, Heche also described her impromptu dance parties with Atlas.

We put on some music and we groove. I also incorporate him into my training and have him join in to make it fun, she revealed. My House (by Flo Rida) is Atlas’ favorite. Hell always say, Google, play Welcome to my house. He is a devoted and dedicated child.

