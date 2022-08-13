Entertainment
Las Vegas floods rip through casinos and the Strip
Travelers flock to Las Vegas year-round for stays in lavish hotels filled with wild entertainment, gambling, and nights they’d probably rather forget.
But hundreds of visitors were treated to a truly unique entertainment experience this week when massive flooding hit the Las Vegas Strip, floating cars and wreaking havoc as heavy rain poured into the valley on Thursday.
Journalist Chaudhary Parvez posted a video on Twitter showing severe flooding invading a Las Vegas parking lot, with water moving quickly across the ground and taking things like a water cooler with it.
New flood images in Las Vegas! The Las Vegas Strip flooded today, August 11, 2022
#LasVegas #UNITED STATES pic.twitter.com/BCpz1wjUHf
Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022
Another clip showed the Planet Hollywood Hotel demolished by rainwater inside the casino.
If you’re going to Planet Hollywood tonight bring an umbrella pic.twitter.com/2S24ldvhiu
Las Vegas locally (@LasVegasLocally) August 12, 2022
Other videos showed cars losing bumpers and swimming in water on the streets, tires unable to touch the road, and soaking wet hotel and casino interiors.
It’s raining in Vegas and guys bumpers are falling off lol. TW pic.twitter.com/dRVn5C1oNd
808GRINDR (@808Grinder) August 12, 2022
@sincityclassicd #vegas #rain #planethollywood #lasvegas #mindfreak Viva Las Vegas – Ringtone Track Masters
A flash flood warning is still in effect for Vegas and the surrounding area through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted that such weather conditions could continue.
“The active monsoon across the West is expected to continue this weekend with a trajectory from the Four Corners region and the desert southwest to the central Rockies,” said the NWS said. “This rainfall can produce flash flooding and debris flows, especially near areas of recent burns. Meanwhile, heavy local rainfall is likely near the Gulf Coast this weekend due to the arrival of ‘a cold front and a weak tropical disturbance.’
Vegas receives annually about 4.2 inches of rain per year, usually spread over 26 or 27 days. The wettest month tends to be February. So far, summer rainfall in Las Vegas has totaled 1.28 inches, making it the wettest monsoon season since 2012, the NWS reported.
Vegas has had no shortage of flooding this summer.
Just two weeks ago, massive flooding hit the Strip, destroying the interiors of major casinos and hotels.
The weather appears to be clear at the start of this weekend, although as visitors and residents have learned, the skies could open at any moment.
