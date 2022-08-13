Movies and live entertainment were a huge draw in early Porcupine

Content of the article
I scoured the Porcupine Advance logs, digging up all sorts of articles, from council meetings to police stories, from court records to gossip.
I scoured the Porcupine Advance logs, digging up all sorts of articles, from council meetings to police stories, from court records to gossip.
What I learned from all of this (16 years of writing, to be exact) is that the Porcupine was a lively place.
People were active; they did all kinds of things and community involvement was more than a government grant slogan.
and since my brain still seems to be on vacation somewhere, i’ll give you an overview by focusing on a few entertainment options available to locals, over our 100+ year history.
Let’s start with this 1915 article in the Porcupine Advance: Once again, in an effort to offer its patrons the very best, the Empire Theater will present this inimitable comedy on Monday and Tuesday nights next week. Mrs. Wiggs from the Cabbage Patch.
It is claimed to be one of the funniest performances ever staged and ranks among the most important comedies of the day. There are five reels in this Photoplay production and each reel contains enough humor for a lively evening.
At least that’s what the editor of the Porcupine Advance said. The film was based on the saccharine-like Victorian children’s stories written by Alice Hegan Rice and was the second film made by California Motion Picture Corporation’s San Rafael studio.
Worthy of an Oscar? Probably not.
And to make matters worse, the two lead actors apparently got into an argument mid-shoot, causing one of them to leave the set, never to return. He wasn’t replaced and filming continued, with obvious story gaps that pretty much destroyed the film, but an interesting piece nonetheless when you realize these early pre-Hollywood productions were showing in the early mining communities of Northern Ontario.
Cutting-edge entertainment was available early in the Porcupine, presented in local theaters capable of handling not only movies, but large-scale vaudeville productions as well. It becomes easy to argue that culture and the arts have always held a prominent place in the Porcupine.
As early as 1912, entertainers came to the Porcupine Goldfields to entertain and earn money. Artists like Bartlemes, Lucins and Valera offered juggling, comedy and grotesque dancing at the Rex Theatre. The popularity of these live performers was huge in the Porcupine at this time.
All sorts of acts were quickly booked at local venues. The New Empire Theater presented (for two nights only!) The Great Kuba, master hypnotist and mind reader. An evening filled with music, merriment, magic and mystery was promised. Kuba will put a lady to sleep at 11 o’clock; she will be woken up at the theater at 9 p.m.! Admission was 75 cents for adults and 35 cents for children. Customers have been warned that if it hurts to laugh, don’t come!
Not all acts were successful, however: a crowd of disappointed people attended a performance at the New Empire Theater of Dr. Hart, master hypnotist, except he wasn’t a master. The show was declared incredibly awful; halfway through the performance, the hypnotist announced that most of his tricks would be performed the following night, so people should come back then. Theater management was not amused and ripped off the act, replacing it with a movie.
Other acts featured in town included The Handcuff King appearing live, in person at Miners Union Hall in Timmins on Monday, July 12, 1915, at 8:30 p.m. Mystery! Reserved seats 75 cents, general seats 50 cents and children 25 cents.
Apparently there was a full house and while many took it no one could beat The Handcuff King!
As part of the many cross-country tours, the Dumbells have stopped in Timmins on almost every race. A bit of background: The troop was formed in 1917 near Vimy Ridge, by 10 members of the Third Division. Their leader, Captain Merton Plunkett, was a YMCA entertainment director before the war, so his experience came in handy. By the way, they take their name from the emblem of the divisions, a red dumbbell, signifying strength. The group quickly grew to include 16 members. They played in the trenches until the end of the war, carrying their curtains, costumes and upright piano directly to the men. They were so popular that the Dumbells even performed a highly successful four-week engagement at the Coliseum in London, including a Royal Command performance. The day after the armistice, November 12, 1918, the band performed the comic opera HMS Pinafore in Mons, Belgium for a month (even the King of Belgium attended a performance).
The popular band performed their 1927 musical Oo-La-La! at the Goldfields Theater under the auspices of the Timmins Chapter of the Daughters of Empire.
Two evening performances took place on January 1 and 2 and were very well received. According to the Porcupine Advance, The Dumbells Company put on one of the best shows ever in Timmins. Feedback on the event seems to be very favourable, and IODE is generally praised for bringing such a pleasant and excellent offer to this city.
The troupe performed all of their hits, including Oh, Its a Lovely War, ensuring the Dumbells will certainly be warmly welcomed on their next visit to this North.
One final note if you want to learn more about theaters in Timmins, I highly suggest taking the Nicky Alexanders tour, available Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am. Information is available on Eventbrite or call us at the museum for more information. this!
Karen Bachmann is Director/Curator of the Timmins Museum and local history writer.
Sources
2/ https://www.timminspress.com/opinion/films-and-live-entertainment-were-a-huge-draw-in-the-early-days-of-porcupine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]