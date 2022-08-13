Movies and live entertainment were a huge draw in early Porcupine

jpg, TD

Content of the article I scoured the Porcupine Advance logs, digging up all sorts of articles, from council meetings to police stories, from court records to gossip.

Content of the article What I learned from all of this (16 years of writing, to be exact) is that the Porcupine was a lively place. People were active; they did all kinds of things and community involvement was more than a government grant slogan. and since my brain still seems to be on vacation somewhere, i’ll give you an overview by focusing on a few entertainment options available to locals, over our 100+ year history. Let’s start with this 1915 article in the Porcupine Advance: Once again, in an effort to offer its patrons the very best, the Empire Theater will present this inimitable comedy on Monday and Tuesday nights next week. Mrs. Wiggs from the Cabbage Patch. It is claimed to be one of the funniest performances ever staged and ranks among the most important comedies of the day. There are five reels in this Photoplay production and each reel contains enough humor for a lively evening.

Content of the article At least that’s what the editor of the Porcupine Advance said. The film was based on the saccharine-like Victorian children’s stories written by Alice Hegan Rice and was the second film made by California Motion Picture Corporation’s San Rafael studio. Worthy of an Oscar? Probably not. And to make matters worse, the two lead actors apparently got into an argument mid-shoot, causing one of them to leave the set, never to return. He wasn’t replaced and filming continued, with obvious story gaps that pretty much destroyed the film, but an interesting piece nonetheless when you realize these early pre-Hollywood productions were showing in the early mining communities of Northern Ontario. Cutting-edge entertainment was available early in the Porcupine, presented in local theaters capable of handling not only movies, but large-scale vaudeville productions as well. It becomes easy to argue that culture and the arts have always held a prominent place in the Porcupine.

Content of the article As early as 1912, entertainers came to the Porcupine Goldfields to entertain and earn money. Artists like Bartlemes, Lucins and Valera offered juggling, comedy and grotesque dancing at the Rex Theatre. The popularity of these live performers was huge in the Porcupine at this time. All sorts of acts were quickly booked at local venues. The New Empire Theater presented (for two nights only!) The Great Kuba, master hypnotist and mind reader. An evening filled with music, merriment, magic and mystery was promised. Kuba will put a lady to sleep at 11 o’clock; she will be woken up at the theater at 9 p.m.! Admission was 75 cents for adults and 35 cents for children. Customers have been warned that if it hurts to laugh, don’t come!

Content of the article Not all acts were successful, however: a crowd of disappointed people attended a performance at the New Empire Theater of Dr. Hart, master hypnotist, except he wasn’t a master. The show was declared incredibly awful; halfway through the performance, the hypnotist announced that most of his tricks would be performed the following night, so people should come back then. Theater management was not amused and ripped off the act, replacing it with a movie. Other acts featured in town included The Handcuff King appearing live, in person at Miners Union Hall in Timmins on Monday, July 12, 1915, at 8:30 p.m. Mystery! Reserved seats 75 cents, general seats 50 cents and children 25 cents.

Content of the article Apparently there was a full house and while many took it no one could beat The Handcuff King! As part of the many cross-country tours, the Dumbells have stopped in Timmins on almost every race. A bit of background: The troop was formed in 1917 near Vimy Ridge, by 10 members of the Third Division. Their leader, Captain Merton Plunkett, was a YMCA entertainment director before the war, so his experience came in handy. By the way, they take their name from the emblem of the divisions, a red dumbbell, signifying strength. The group quickly grew to include 16 members. They played in the trenches until the end of the war, carrying their curtains, costumes and upright piano directly to the men. They were so popular that the Dumbells even performed a highly successful four-week engagement at the Coliseum in London, including a Royal Command performance. The day after the armistice, November 12, 1918, the band performed the comic opera HMS Pinafore in Mons, Belgium for a month (even the King of Belgium attended a performance).

Content of the article The popular band performed their 1927 musical Oo-La-La! at the Goldfields Theater under the auspices of the Timmins Chapter of the Daughters of Empire. Two evening performances took place on January 1 and 2 and were very well received. According to the Porcupine Advance, The Dumbells Company put on one of the best shows ever in Timmins. Feedback on the event seems to be very favourable, and IODE is generally praised for bringing such a pleasant and excellent offer to this city. The troupe performed all of their hits, including Oh, Its a Lovely War, ensuring the Dumbells will certainly be warmly welcomed on their next visit to this North. One final note if you want to learn more about theaters in Timmins, I highly suggest taking the Nicky Alexanders tour, available Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am. Information is available on Eventbrite or call us at the museum for more information. this! Karen Bachmann is Director/Curator of the Timmins Museum and local history writer.

