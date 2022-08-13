After a tragic car accident, actress Anne Heche is legally dead at 53





Actor Anne Heche has been declared brain dead at the age of 53, his family confirmed earlier today. Today we lost a shining light, a kind and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend, read a statement shared with various electrical outlets on behalf of the family and friends of Heches. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. While Heche is now legally deceased in the state of California, she remains on life support while her family waits for news of potential organ donation matches. The news comes after Heche was involved in a devastating car accident on August 5, driving into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and starting a fire that took emergency services more than an hour to s ‘switch off. The owner of the house suffered only minor injuries, but the building was rendered uninhabitable by the fire and the majority of her possessions were destroyed. Immediately after the accident, Heche was reportedly conscious and able to communicate, but her condition rapidly deteriorated. On August 8, she fell into a coma. Earlier this week, a representative for Heche described her as being in critical condition. She has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery, they explained. A warrant was obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department for a blood sample taken the day of the crash following Heches’ erratic driving, and on Wednesday an officer confirmed that blood work revealed the presence of narcotics. On August 11, the Heches family released a statement saying it was unlikely that she would survive and that they were in the process of determining if any of her organs could be donated before making the difficult decision to remove her. of the life support system. Heche was born in 1969 in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. She had a difficult upbringing, which she candidly described in her 2001 memoir call me crazy. The family was poor and moved regularly, and when Heches was 13 years old, Heches’ father died of AIDS, which she believed to have contracted from a male partner. Heche also described the extensive sexual abuse she suffered from her father, having been raped at a young age and contracting genital herpes as a result. After her brother, Nathan, was killed in a car accident at age 18, the Heches family moved to Chicago, where Heche was spotted by an agent in a school play. She then auditioned for a role in the daytime soap opera Another world in New York, jumping at the chance to escape his difficult family life with his mother.

