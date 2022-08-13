Appreciation of Anne Heche: sad end to a complicated Hollywood story

The news that Anne Heche has been declared legally dead from injuries she sustained in a car crash on August 5 comes as a particularly grim end to her story. There is not only the evidence of the human tragedy for Heche and his family, as well as, it must be said, the woman whose house Heche destroyed with her car. But Heche’s final days playing out in a spectacle of tabloid interest and ambiguity around his state of mind come as an eerie echo of various moments in his life in public. Heche was a star toned down and belittled by the aura of scandal she couldn’t shake off – and who, despite that, tirelessly tried to bring audiences into her world.

Heche was, first, a gifted performer; she went from Emmy-winning soap opera star to movie stardom in the late 1990s and seemed, with starring roles in ‘Volcano’ and ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ to be locked and loaded for fame. from the A-list, a blonde counterpart to Julianne Moore with a little more nervousness underlying her composure. (One of her favorite performances at the time was as a White House aide in “Wag the Dog,” amoral but poised, and brimming with ideas that could save a doomed presidency.) And though she moves on to other film, television, and stage accomplishments, Heche’s story must necessarily include mention of what interrupted his ascending career: In 1997, the year of “Volcano” and “Wag the Dog,” Heche started dating Ellen DeGeneres publicly.

The two stars’ public profiles have been altered by the relationship, but the impact has been asymmetrical: DeGeneres, despite all her well-documented image crises, is still known as a trailblazer for queer people in the entertainment industry and in American life. Heche was more complicated. Shortly after the couple broke up in 2000, Heche’s mental health makes the news when she was briefly hospitalized after showing up disoriented at a stranger’s house. It was the kind of scandal for which the public had an endless appetite at an idle moment; The eventual Heche interview with Barbara Walters to promote her memoir “Call Me Crazy” which aired a week before 9/11, 2001. And what had been an attempt by Heche to get people to understand what she went through – alleging childhood sexual abuse and describing its dissociative states – got reshaped into a half-forgotten punchline. The things to know about someone who had come so close to being a generational star was that she was Ellen’s ex, apparently didn’t date women anymore, and thought she was an alien named Celestia.

There is something sad about this erasure of potential and humanity. But it also allowed Heche to become something more interesting. Not everyone is built for the kind of personality and humanity sanding it takes to become a star of everything for everyone; Anne Heche’s shrewd and ingenious supporting work in the movie “Birth,” for example, isn’t the kind of thing a big star would do. And yet, it’s wonderful, with audiences constantly feeling that Heche knows things about her character that she’s holding back until the right time.

And Heche lacked the reserve and restraint that peers who had passed her in the industry had learned – what a remarkable thing. While trying to find a video of her great Barbara Walters interview I came across a 2011 Appearance “The view” in which Heche was promoting “Cedar Rapids”. In the first two minutes, she’s asked about preparing for a bikini scene in the film: “Starve yourself!” She answers. “Every girl who asks me how you got thin, I didn’t eat!” What do you mean?” She goes on to clarify that she has no intention of promoting eating disorders; which she is trying to do, in a way that has the awkwardness and sudden clarity touching real life is conveying what it feels like to be her, what it takes to do the job of being a woman in public.

It was Heche’s way. It might be seen as an affront to a talented performer to cite their time on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, but I found her time on the show in 2020 uplifting, not for her natural gifts on the floor but for her eagerness. to, each time, treat the paso doble as a potential reinvention. She had an apparent allergy to treating herself as over the top on the show, though some of her fans may have wondered what exactly she was doing there. and recent Heche’s attempts to explain what DeGeneres was like with DeGeneres (not good for Heche!) shone with unhyped candor.

Now she leaves us, once again driven by dark speculation. It should not be ignored that the last days of Heche carry collateral damage; the anonymous person in whose life she collided probably doesn’t care so much about Heche’s accomplishments and setbacks. But it’s possible to feel bad about it and, considering the work of someone who has opted for a public life, come away with another set of regrets. Anne Heche had a knack for letting the world see what was happening with her on-screen characters; she was prevented from realizing what she might have by an industry that couldn’t handle her sexuality, let alone her inner turmoil. And her apparent desire to be understood, to make herself known as a means of knowing herself, was an undying and stark reminder that, while perfection would be simpler, performers are, that they must be, fallible – that they are, with all the mess that goes with it, human beings.