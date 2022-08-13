Salman Rushdie attacked in Western New York





Author Salman Rushdie was assaulted Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, which holds arts and literature events and lectures throughout the summer. The 75-year-old Indian-born author took the stage in Chautauqua in western New York where he was to be in conversation with Henry Reese on the theme of More than Shelter, according to the institution’s website, for a talk about the United States. as a haven for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression. An unidentified man rushed to the scene and attacked Rushdie, stabbing him repeatedly. Onlookers went to the aid of Rushdies and according to New York State Police, a soldier at the scene arrested the suspect. Reese reportedly suffered a head injury. Rushdie was airlifted to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, his condition is unknown. One of the boldest and most innovative stylists in English literature, Salman Rushdie rose to fame for his novel Midnight Children in 1981, a book on the partition of India, for which he won the Booker Prize the same year, then the Booker of Bookers in 1993 and 2008. In 1988 he published satanic verses, a book referencing Quranic verses and the fictional life of the Prophet Muhammad, which sparked outrage and protests from the Muslim community. A fatw was issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini forcing Rushdie into hiding for over a decade. As he moved from refuge to refuge, he continued to publish acclaimed fiction and social commentary; its tales are replete with broken lives and fallen gods, wonderful women and malevolent men, magic and heroes and the alchemy of attraction. More from Oprah Daily After the fatw was revoked, Rushdie emerged into public life, settling in New York, where his support of young writers and literary institutions became legend in its own right. In 2020, he participated in a Zoom panel for the Brooklyn Book Festival, moderated by Leigh Haber, vice president of books for Oprah Daily. We will keep you posted. Leigh Haber is the book editor for O, Oprah magazine, and the coordinator of the Oprahs Book Club. She also worked as a book editor for various publishing houses, where she acquired and edited books by Steve Martin, Alice Walker, Gloria Naylor, Al Gore, Richard Hell, Terry Gross and many others. In her spare time, she reads. Wadzanai is an editor at Oprah Daily, where she edits and writes about authors and books. She has written for various publications including The New York Times, The Guardian, Essence Magazine among others. She is also a novelist and focuses her work on women, Africa and the diaspora. Former book publisher and author of a memoir, This boy’s faith, Hamilton Cain is a contributing book editor at Oprah Daily. As a freelance journalist, he has written for O, The Oprah Magazine, Mens Health, The Good Men Project, and The list (Edinburgh, UK) and was a finalist for a National Magazine Award. He is currently a member of the National Book Critics Circle and lives with his family in Brooklyn. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/books/a40882665/salman-rushdie-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

