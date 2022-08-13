Rex Linn will share the screen with Reba McEntire in the ABC series – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Rex Lin (Young Sheldon, You better call Saul) joined the cast of ABC Season 3 Big Sky: Deadly Trails reuniting him on the small screen with his girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will play Buck Barnes, the husband of McEntire’s character, Sunny Barnes. The couple own Sunny Day Excursions, which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having fun,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie, The hammer. “We are still in the middle of filming. We were on set last night [Aug. 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke up around 12:54 a.m. mountain time. “The night was long but so beautiful. We really like it. “Wait till you see her in there!” Linn teased proudly before McEntire confirmed she’ll be playing a villain for the first time. Sunny is portrayed as the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful outback outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. big sky, based on the books by CJ Box, follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates , to notorious kidnappers, to criminal dynasties and more along the way. In the third season, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), deputy Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana using their skills unparalleled investigation. But when a trip to the local backcountry led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes goes awry, the trio face their most daunting mystery yet – one in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks. around every jagged rock and gnarled tree. The cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic. Ackles, J. Anthony Peña and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have become series regulars for Season 3. Rosanna Arquette, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, Madalyn Horcher and Seth Gabel will also star in deadly trail. big sky is produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is part of Disney Television Studios. The couple will first appear together on television in McEntire’s second project for Lifetime titled The hammer, a film based on the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker. McEntire portrays Judge Kim Wheeler in the drama, and Linn portrays mysterious cowboy Bart Crawford. No release date for the project has yet been set. With a career spanning three decades, Linn has appeared in 50 feature films and 45 television shows. He can currently be seen in a recurring role on AMC’s You better call SaulCBS’ Young Sheldonand Nicole Kidman’s Apple TV+ series Roar. Past credits also include HBO The edgeby Netflix The Kominsky methodand fox lethal weapon. One of his most notable roles was Sgt. Frank Tripp in Expert: Miami which he performed during the show’s 10 seasons. In addition to his upcoming appearance in The hammerhe will also work alongside John Stamos in the Disney+ series big hat.

