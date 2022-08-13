Ahead of the Baton Rouge show, actor Deon Cole talks about the importance of comedy and more

Comedian, actor and writer. Deon Cole wore each of these hats with pride. With credits across late night TV, scripted sitcoms and movies of all kinds, connecting and laughing is easy for Cole. He was recognized by the NAACP Image Awards and earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for his co-writing on Conan

Fresh off a recent Old Spice comedy ad campaign and in the midst of filming an Oprah Winfrey-produced remake of The purple colorCole has returned to his roots as a stand-up comedian and hit the road on tour, with Baton Rouges LAuberge Casino the next venue in his sights for his observant comedic styles.

Ahead of its August 18 broadcast, 225 had the opportunity to chat on the phone with Cole about what drives him as a comedian, what audiences mean to him and more.

Tell me a bit about what inspires you comically.

COLLAR : Life. Just everyday life.

Are there any particular comedians you aspire to be like?

COLLAR : It’s something someone else pointed out that I had in me that I didn’t know. But it wasn’t like I grew up wanting to be a comedian.

In your current career, what is your favorite thing about being able to do stand-up for a living?

COLLAR : It’s therapeutic for me, to tell my thoughts and talk about them to a group of people.

COVID put a damper on comedic performances for a little while. What changes have you noticed since the pandemic?

COLLAR : How receptive people are today. People need to laugh more than ever, so there are a lot of people, a lot of happier people. No one takes anything for granted; everyone is just having a great time.

Tell us about a favorite project you’ve worked on. What stood out to you and why?

COLLAR : I can’t name a single thing. Everything completes the next one, and without that thing, I probably wouldn’t have the next thing to happen. … Open mics were just as important as filming a special. These were all very important steps towards where I am today, so I wouldn’t give credit to any one thing in particular. It’s not what you do, but what you make last.

Who would you like to work with in the future, whether as an actor or a comedian, who do you see yourself working well with?

COLLAR : There are a lot of people I would like to work with. Hundreds of people, absolutely! I would love to work with Don Cheadle, Sam Jackson, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington.

Let’s take him back to Baton Rouge. What audience do you expect?

COLLAR : I think I’m an acquired taste; you have to have an acquired taste for comedy. Everybody knows, since I went there, I got a specific vibe, man. The energies are always good, sexy people, open-minded people, successful people, poor people, everyone is there, and we’re just having a good time. No one is taller than the next person, we are all weighted, and we all sit back, laugh and think. I loved the open minded people going out.

What is your plan for your trip to Baton Rouge? Do you plan to just come see everyone and put on a good show, or do you plan to visit the sites?

COLLAR : I have no plans. I just come for fun, ask people to take me out. We’ll hang out, that’ll be it, man. I love the city; I like energy. I’m just going to tap into that, bring my energy, mix it with their energy, and just have a moment.

What advice do you have for comedians trying to make a name for themselves in the world?

COLLAR : The best thing I can say to people is that if you have a gift for comedy or acting or whatever you do, you could have that gift and you could be the best in the world. And proving that to people is something you have to do, but it’s not the most important thing. The most important thing is to make others believe what you believe. And if you do that, then you will succeed.



