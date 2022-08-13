Anne Heche deserved so much better from Hollywood and we

AThe nne Heches family mourned the passing of the actress on Friday after she crashed her car at a Los Angeles home into a burning wreck last week.

Today we lost a shining light, a caring and joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend, her family said in a statement. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.

A representative told The Daily Beast that Heche was declared brain dead on Thursday evening after previously announcing that she had suffered significant lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation as well as severe anoxic brain injury. His body is being kept on life support so that his organs can be donated.

She was 53 years old.

On social media, tributes poured in from actors like Rosanna Arquette, Ed Helms and director James Gunn.

Robert De Niro, his co-star in political satire Walk the dog, said through his representative, I am very sad to learn of the tragic death of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I really enjoyed working with her in Walk the dog.

Heche is survived by two children: Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

Born in Aurora, Ohio, in 1969, Heche attended high school in Chicago and began playing twins on the long-running soap opera Another world, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991. She later branched out into film, starring as one of the leads in Nicole Holofceners acclaimed indie walk and talk; in a stage-stealing cameo as an outback ghost in the acclaimed teen horror flick I know what you did last summer; as Female Lead opposite Johnny Depp in Mafia Drama Donnie Brasco; headlining the hit epic Volcano alongside Tommy Lee Jones; a presidential aide plotting with Dustin Hoffman and De Niro in the critically acclaimed film Walk the dog; adventure-romance Six days, seven nights with Harrison Ford; and donning shoes once filled by screen siren Janet Leigh as Marion Crane in Gus Van Sants’ acclaimed plan-for-plan remake psychology. She was also a regular on the HBO series Suspendedand in 2004 received an Emmy Award nomination for his supporting role in the Lifetime film Choice of graces.

Dustin Hoffman, Anne Heche and Robert De Niro Walk the dog Getty

Heche has struggled with his mental health in the past, detailing his ups and downs in the 2001 memoir call me crazy. In August 2000, the actress drove to a sparsely populated town four hours north of Los Angeles and, wearing scant clothing, parked her car and walked to a stranger’s house, who let her into their home. She asked for a pair of slippers and suggested they watch a movie. The man contacted the authorities after recognizing her in a film. This disturbing episode was the subject of much mockery from the tabloids, late-night comics and the public.

In a interview with Larry King a year later, she explained that she had protected herself from painful memories of child sexual abuse by disappearing into another world and creating an alter ego to communicate with God. She said her father sexually abused her from the age of 12 before he died of AIDS, calling him a sexual deviant, which contributed to her mental health issues. Heche also had a strained relationship with his mother, Nancy, who pushed for dangerous conversion therapy on behalf of the Christian fundamentalist organization Focus on the Family.

The events leading up to Friday’s fateful car crash are still under investigation.

Hours before the accident, Heche went to a hair salon in Los Angeles, where she bought a bright red wig. The salons owner, stylist Richard Glass, said she did not appear to be intoxicated at the time. He said she looked more like a nice little girl, adding that the Emmy winner grabbed his face, hugging him, before taking a selfie for Glass Instagram.

Heche was traveling about 90 miles an hour when she crashed her Mini Cooper into the house on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to footage from a nearby doorbell camera. Her car was engulfed in flames and the woman inside the house escaped with minor injuries. Photos from the scene show first responders carrying Heche face down in a stretcher. Before that, TMZ reported that the actress crashed into an apartment complex garage, rolled back and sped away.

Several electrical outlets reported that Heche was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash, although final toxicology results have yet to be released.

Heche married cameraman Coleman Coley Laffoon on September 1, 2001. He filed for divorce in February 2007, according to People magazine. The divorce was finalized in 2009. Together they had a son, Homer.

Reports of a romance between Heche and actor James Tupper, who played her love interest in the ABC comedy Men in the treesbegan to surface in 2008. The couple announced their separation in 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche in an episode of the sitcom Ellen aired March 4, 1998. ABC/Getty Photo Archive

Heches’ three-year relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, garnered media attention as one of the few lesbian couples in Hollywood at the time. The couple dated from 1997 to 2001, and the union, and the frenzied media coverage of it, seemed to unfairly overshadow the actress’ on-screen accomplishments.

Anne Heche: I am Ellen’s partner, I read a Paper magazine headline from February 1998. Woman in love, read the cover of Angels magazine a month earlier, Anne Heche wants it all: Power, fame… and Ellen.

Their first joint public appearance, at the premiere of the film Heches in 1997 Volcanoturns heads.

Addressing the Irish Goodbye Podcast in 2018, Heche said: We went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put in his limo in the third act and told we couldn’t take pictures of ourselves during the press conference.”

In an interview with Sixth page in October, the actress further explained that the highly scrutinized lesbian romance made her patient zero in cancel culture.

I haven’t done studio photography for 10 years. I got kicked out of a $10 million photography deal and didn’t see the light of day in a studio shot.

She remembers feeling like the studio behind the 1998 romantic comedy Six days, seven nights no longer supported her as a leader. She called co-star Harrison Ford her hero for standing in solidarity with her at a time when the strength of what I stood for could have been overturned.

DeGeneres, for her part, has remained mostly quiet about their relationship over the years, though she seems to agree that the public reaction to their romance has had an impact on them.

I tried to get out of his life, the former talk show host told the Tampa Bay Weather in May 1998, according We Weekly. I said, I think I’m ruining your career and your life and I don’t think I’m good for you. I think I should get out of here.

When asked about Heches’ condition on Tuesday, DeGeneres simply told a reporter, we’re not in contact with each other, so I wouldn’t know, according to a video posted to the Daily Mail. DeGeneres opened up about her feelings on Friday following news of Heches’ passing, Tweeter: It’s a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.