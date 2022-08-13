In youth-obsessed Hollywood, this summer has been golden for older actors





You may have noticed some older faces on the big screen this summer.

We wish you well, Leo Grande, with Emma Thompson, 63, as well as Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, with Lesley Manville, 66, and Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, who just turned 60, in a role that mixes action and romance. And Diane Keaton, 76, stars in Mack & Rita, opening August 12.

These movies feature older actors in action roles, sex scenes, and love stories and have received positive reviews, but most Hollywood movies still fail to show older people, especially older people. older women, in a positive light. It’s relatively easy to name a few movies featuring characters over 50, especially male characters. Liam Neeson continued to make stereotypical action films well into his fifties. It’s harder to name more than a few films featuring female characters over 50. After naming a few films starring well-known actresses like Lesley Manville or Emma Thompson, the exercise becomes much more difficult, said Martha Lauzen, founder and CEO. for the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film and Professor of Television, Film and New Media at San Diego State University. “ In Sunset Boulevard, Gloria Swanson was portrayed as old and stranded. She was 50 years old. Now we have Tom Cruise playing a romantic story in a blockbuster movie at 60. ”

Tim Appelo, AARP film and television critic

Historically and still today, the nature of the representations is quite different depending on the sex of the character. Males pursue lives of adventure, public lives brimming with significance. In contrast, most of the female characters simply disappeared or were confined to domestic spaces, living with mental or physical limitations. What happened to Baby Jane? and Mr. Skeffington come to mind,” Lauzen said. It’s one of the reasons Frances McDormands’ character in Nomadland was so refreshing and unique. She played a woman over 50 who lives alone in the expanse of the American West. There were twice as many male characters as female characters over 50 in movies last year, Lauzen said. A total of 24% of the male characters, but only 12% of the female characters were over 50 years old. Female characters start disappearing from the screen in large numbers around age 40, Lauzen said. Ageism is pervasive in every aspect of Hollywood, from the director’s chair to the screenwriters to the actors. The norm is to portray older people, and older women in particular, as zombies, ghosts, evil mothers-in-law, senile people degraded by dementia, poor health, etc., said Barbara Zecchi, professor in film at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. It is true that we have more and more exceptions to this rule, but they are so exceptional that they almost backfire and serve to confirm the norm. I think of female actors such as Jane Fonda, Sharon Stone, Lucy Liu, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, among many others, who are quite glamorous. They show us that we can age successfully, Zecchi said. A study of older actors by retirement residence company Amica Senior Lifestyles found that only 2% of the top movies of 2021 featured lead actors. Amica has defined senior as 60 and over. Senior roles tend to be stereotyped as politicians, monarchs and senior military officials, Amica found. Additionally, nearly 80% of senior characters were played by white actors, and seniors were more likely to be movie villains than heroes, the study found. Shu Han and S. Abraham Ravid, professors at Yeshiva University’s business school, examined films made up to 2018 by all American directors who started their careers between 1995 and 2015, and found that the likelihood of being hired roughly halves as a director ages. 40 to 55. Meanwhile, a 2020 Writers Guild of America report found that people over the age of 55 made up just 18% of screenwriters employed in 2019 and just 12% of TV writers employed during the 2019 TV season. -2020. The scarcity of seniors involved in movies comes even as seniors spend heavily on entertainment. People aged 55 to 64 spent more than $3,520 on entertainment in 2020, second only to the 35 to 44 age bracket, the film and television critic said. AARP, Tim Appelo. Those over 65 spent about $2,300 on entertainment, he said. We need to change the conversation about aging. Older people are full of potential. Hollywood would make more money if it paid attention. We like to see ourselves on screen. And it’s not just the elderly. People watch cross-generationally, Appelo said, citing the popularity of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which mixes Selena Gomez, 30, with Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 72. Appelo said while there is still room for improvement on ageism in Hollywood, the recent explosion of movies with characters over 50 in lead roles makes him more optimistic than other media watchers. In Sunset Boulevard, Gloria Swanson was portrayed as old and stranded. She was 50 years old. Now we have Tom Cruise playing a romantic story in a blockbuster movie at 60, Appelo said. Appelo also pointed to A Love Song, in which lead actors Dale Dickey, 60, and Wes Studi, 74, share their first romantic on-screen kiss in their senior careers. That wouldn’t happen in the past, Appelo said. The stars are having the best years of their older careers in life. Learn how to shake up your financial routine atBest New Ideas in Money FestivalSeptember 21 and 22 in New York. Join Carrie Schwab, President of the Charles Schwab Foundation.

