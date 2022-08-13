Top Gun: Maverick – THE IMAX EDITION

This is a first for me. I have not reposted any reviews. As summer draws to a close, I wanted to give another opportunity to read (in my opinion) one of the best movies since the beginning of this column. I strongly advise you to go and see this film while it is still in theaters! I watched four times. With my father, my brother, my grandfather and in IMAX. Yes, it’s so good. So here it is in all its spinning, searing glory. I’ll make a quick note. I rewatched Top Gun: Maverick last Saturday…this time in IMAX. IMAX screens are MUCH bigger than what you are used to. It was amazing. I hope you saw it locally last week and now I encourage you to go get the biggest screen possible and watch it again. Watching Maverick and Rooster fly through the sky was a sight to behold. I was incredibly impressed. Also, the IMAX speakers were so loud they shook our seats. I felt in heaven with them. Even without 20/20 vision. GO SEE THIS FILM.

Do you feel the need…the need for speed? Top Gun was released in 1986. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest films of the 80s and propelled Tom Cruise to superstardom. If you’re reading this review, you’ve more than likely seen the original. If not, you’ve probably heard of it. Talk to me Goose! When I think of Top Gun, many great moments from the movie come to mind. THIS SOUNDTRACK! Isn’t “Danger Zone” one of the best songs ever made? Also “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'”….when Maverick and Goose sing while Maverick tries to grab Charlie. The infamous volleyball scene that oozes cheese from the 80s. How many of you call your friends Goose? Your wingman. The original is a CLASSIC. I can’t think of another movie (besides Star Wars) where we have a sequel 3 decades later. At least not one of this magnitude. This means generations of children have watched the film with their families and then passed it on to their children. A few personal anecdotes about Top Gun from me. This original is my father’s favorite movie. He played it EVERY NIGHT when I was a kid (falling asleep 15 minutes later). I remember hearing the music and hearing Goose and Maverick almost get clubbed but instead get sent to Top Gun. I then thought of 3rd grade when I was told I needed glasses. For some reason I believed that without 20/20 vision I wouldn’t be able to become a Maverick and I would never fly a plane… or take the girl who sings “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’ .” One that I still have time to accomplish. Dad and I talked about this movie for 3 years. It was originally supposed to be released in 2019 and kept getting pushed back. FINALLY, we saw an early showing this week. Was the wait worth it? Could it be just a lazy cash grab to bring nostalgic thoughts to convince you to buy a ticket? I asked myself these questions before going to the theatre….

On the movie.

We open with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) still employed by the Navy. It’s been three decades since he saved the day in Top Gun. By now he should be Admiral! He is not. Maverick (Cruise) is captain and he continues to miss promotions, whether through insubordination or design. He is currently a Navy test pilot working on the “Darkstar” scramjet program. It’s a real military program and the plane/reactor is menacing and amazing to see on screen. The program must be stopped and the funding used for unmanned aircraft. The way of the future. Maverick (Cruise) doesn’t have that…they want to get to Mach 10 to continue the program. He had to fly and hit 9…you want 10…you’ll get 10. IMMEDIATELY tension fills the theater. I was nervous for Pete and watched the gauges hoping he would hit 10. Meanwhile, his superior Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain (Harris) shows up to smash the program and isn’t happy that Maverick (Cruise) has already left. It bears its name well.

In good faith, I can’t give you more of the plot apart from that. Maverick (Cruise) finds himself BACK at Top Gun for training. The untrainable is to form a new group with a big twist. One of the pilots is the son of his old friend Goose. Miles Teller is excellent here as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. If you’ve seen Top Gun, you know the dilemma here. It is the engine of the film. I was shocked and surprised to see so much emotion and character development in the sequel to a fighter jet movie. The range of emotions you will feel watching the story unfold was unique and one of a kind. Seeing the F-18s in the air and some of the aerial movements they perform is breathtaking. I said “WOW” out loud throughout and shook my head in disbelief. A short film made for you. 800 hours of aerial images were filmed for this film. I wish they had left more because it was so amazing to see. It’s not a CGI-heavy movie. The actors are in the cockpits. They live what we see. The story is enthralling and exhausting by the tension. There is humor in the bursts of laughter. A beautiful subplot with an old love. The action sets are some of the best I’ve seen and Tom Cruise is without a doubt one of the best MOVIE STARS we’ve ever had. We go to the cinema to be entertained for a moment and to take a break from the stress of life, work, school, love, etc. Especially in this film… IT SUCCESSFUL. I’ve been writing this column for almost 3 years now. I knew it would be a good one, but I didn’t expect it to be SO GOOD. It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. I wanted to see him again right away. I want to see it as I type this and I will see it on the biggest screen possible as soon as possible. Even if you’ve never seen the first movie. GO SEE THIS FILM. It will explain to you with flashbacks what you missed. If you’ve seen the original Top Gun… Why aren’t you in line for a ticket already???? It would end up being the best movie of the year and for many years to come. I mentioned that dad’s favorite movie is Top Gun…it’s no longer the case. He said his new favorite movie is TOP GUN: MAVERICK! WELL DONE. 5 out of 5 STARS. I FEEL THE NEED…THE NEED FOR SPEED!!!