Hollywood teen charged with adult charges following sexual assault arrest – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A teenager accused of repeatedly kidnapping and raping a woman on a Hollywood sidewalk is being charged as an adult.
The news was announced in court on Friday morning, accompanied by disturbing details of the crime Terry Berger-Smith, 15, is accused of committing on June 10.
Prosecutors said he stalked a woman and approached her at the 300 block of South Park Road.
He told her he wanted to add her to his collection, repeatedly raped her, broadcast the incident live to his friend, prosecutor Eric Linder said. When the victim asked if he had any sexually transmitted diseases, he told her he had AIDS.
Police arrested Berger-Smith, then 14, three days later.
After the Broward State Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts and evidence against Berger-Smith, a panel of senior prosecutors decided that the responsible course of action was to file criminal charges in the adult system.
The teenager faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.
Berger-Smiths’ attorney, Jim Lewis, has expressed doubts about his client being tried as an adult.
I thought we learned the lessons from years ago that we don’t take kids and put them in an adult situation, he said. It is a very serious crime; maintained our innocence. Nobody’s saying he’s guilty, but still, it’s a case you’re playing in juvenile court.
Berger-Smith was held in a juvenile detention center until the state transferred him to the Broward County prison system.
The move came after the state’s attorney’s office reviewed Berger-Smith’s violent criminal history and the fact that he was recently released from a juvenile facility in New York, where he spent 18 months. .
At age 12, out of New York State, he committed and attempted rape at knifepoint, Linder said. As he attempted to rape the victim, he pulled out the victim’s tooth and kept it as a trophy, Your Honor. He was also co-accused in a robbery where the victim was severely beaten.
Police say Berger-Smith may also be linked to another crime in Hollywood.
A woman said the teenager attacked her in late May. To date, he has not been charged in this case.
In a press release, Broward County State’s Attorney Harold F. Pryor said: I must put the safety of the community first and make these kinds of decisions after considering all the evidence and circumstances. . This person has already been through New York’s juvenile system for a very disturbing violent incident and was committed to a juvenile facility there for 18 months. Upon his release, he moved to Broward County.
We can certainly disagree with that, but there’s nothing we can do about it but fight the charges at this point, Lewis said, and he’s looking at 20 to 30 years in prison. We have no choice but to fight them.
The maximum possible penalty for offenses is life in prison.
Berger-Smith must then appear before an adult criminal court judge to decide if bail will be set in his case. He is currently being held without bond in a juvenile unit at Broward County Jail.
