AGS shares rise on news of Entertainment-inspired takeover bid





Posted on: August 12, 2022, 04:18h. Last update on: August 12, 2022, 09:13h. Appliance maker AGS (NYSE:AGS) was easily one of the best performing gaming stocks on Friday, rising 25.25% on volume roughly eight times the daily average. This came on reports Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is considering acquiring the Las Vegas-based slot machine maker.

The Nasdaq market site, where Inspired Entertainment is listed. The company is rumored to be offering $10 per share for AGS. (Image: Perceived) Unidentified sources familiar with the matter said Reuters Inspired offered $10 per share in cash for AGS, valuing the target at $370 million. If made and accepted, this offer implies that the target’s shares still have a lot to go up. AGS stock today closed at $7.51 – its highest closing price since March – after hitting $8.40. As of the US market close today, the target market cap is $231.42 million. Neither company has commented on the matter. But analysts see a takeover of AGS by Inspired as credible. In our view, a potential combination of the two companies would have merit, and we expect to increase INSE’s overall valuation multiple, content depth and cash flow mix in North America, B. Riley analyst David Bain said in a note to clients today. He rates AGS a buy with a price target of $14 and acknowledges that the 66% premium to AGS’s Thursday closing price is rumored to be a sound offer from Inspired. Inspired Offer for AGS Unique Proposition In the gaming industry, most of the consolidation activity in recent years has focused on land-based casino operators and sports betting. Conversely, mergers and acquisitions activity among slot machine manufacturers is rare. This is because gambling hall managers like diversification. Additionally, gaming device makers are often viewed as unattractive targets for venture capital suitors. Still, analysts see the merit of Inspired potentially buying AGS. However, the proposed transaction is unique in that the product overlap between the two companies is effectively zero. In land-based games, INSE proposes a server-based model focused on distributed sites, with the current profile of land-based slots revenue coming mostly from Europe, noted Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial in a published report. earlier Friday. Inspired is considered a play on the digital gambling boom, it is also seen as part of the potential growth of the North American online lottery market, which some analysts believe could eventually exceed $11 billion in value. . With AGS, INSE would get its hands on an ever-improving provider with a significant track to continue to take share in the premium rental and Class III markets. We also note that removing Apollo ownership likely generates additional addressable markets, Stantial adds. Some AGS investors may not be satisfied It remains to be seen if the reports are accurate that Inspired is moving on to AGS, if another suitor gets involved and if Inspired lifts its offer – Stantial notes that $10 a share is low. What is clear is that some long-term AGS investors may find Inspireds’ offer less than inspiring. AGS went public at $16 a share and traded up to $32 in 2018. For its part, Inspired has made it clear that it is considering acquisition opportunities. But he won’t pay too much just to close a deal. weren’t going to pay a crazy price for anything,” CFO Steward Baker said on the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call. “And we insist that there are immediate and visible synergies. So we were going to allocate capital to mergers and acquisitions, but only if it made the sense that we used to.

