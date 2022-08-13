Actor Jasmine Guy Stars In New Film ‘The Lady Makers’ – WABE





You may have first met Jasmine Guy of her role as Whitley Gilbert in “Another world” or her role as Dee in Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Days.” The award-winning actress has worn many hats in the creative world, from directing to writing to serious dancing. His new movie “The checkers makersis available now on Amazon Prime, and Guy joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her history in the performance and this latest role. Interview Highlights:

How Guy’s early work in dance informed her about acting: “When I came to New York on this scholarship to study at the Alvin Ailey School, I already knew I could do these other things. But the thing with dancing — maybe because it’s with our bodies — you only have a window of time to do it. So I said, ‘I’m just going to focus on my dancing’, but it gave me the discipline, the fearlessness, the courage to go into other areas later in my life. I always say it’s my first language. “Alvin Ailey’s original plays had a lot of characters. It wasn’t just about taking that step towards this music,” Guy explained. “They were like ‘Masekela Langage’ and ‘Blues Suite’, of course ‘Revelations’ – they stand for something, and you have to understand what that is. In every piece he did, there was a story behind it. , and that fed my need to dramatize or characterize. I can’t move around aimlessly. It always had a purpose, and I saw that purpose in AI’s work. A show exploring the relationship between black and Jewish Mississippi: “Emma is a domestic in Indianola, Mississippi. She worked for this Jewish family; I mean 20-30 years,” Guy recounted. “When she met these women, there was a Jewish community in Mississippi. I did not know. I was ignorant, but I was like, ‘Are there any Jews in Mississippi?’ » She said, “So this little girl goes to the water fountain, and it doesn’t work.” The colored one doesn’t work. She goes to the white woman, and a white man grabs her and holds her mother, and another white lady comes and intervenes and frees her. And it was the first time she had seen a nice white person. She said, ‘What kind of white lady is that?’ And she was part of this Jewish community in Indianola, Mississippi, and I keep saying that because it’s based on a true story. “She grows up and later becomes the maid of this family,” Guy said. “Years later, now the ladies are sisters and relatives or whatever, and they become beholden to this oath of, ‘Before we go, we must leave everything we know and have lived at the over our 70s, 80s, to someone else. We can’t leave here taking this with us. So they retrieved these three rats from the Atlanta hood. One is guilty of prostitution, the other of child abuse, the other of selling drugs, and they go to jail, and they convince the judge in Atlanta to “let us have them for two or three months , and we’ll make ladies out of them. “The Lady Makers,” starring Jasmine Guy, is streaming now and available to watch on Amazon Prime. More information is available at https://theladymakers.com/.

