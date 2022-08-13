Hollywood actress dies after car crash that left her on life support

Hollywood actress Anne Heche has tragically died after a horrific car crash left her on life support.

The sad news was announced by her friend Nancy Davis, who paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

Sharing photos of them together, she wrote: Heaven has a new angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @annehechewent in paradise. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared.

Anne has always been the kindest and most caring person who has always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive of anything she could do to help @racetoerasemsand always said yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS. My heart is broken #heavenhasanewangel#heavenhasanotherangel.

Tragic events

Anne had been officially declared brain dead after being involved in a horrific car crash in her Mini Cooper, when it crashed into a two-story house on August 5.

His car was engulfed in flames after the crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Anne, who starred in Donnie Brasco and Volcano, suffered burns, lung damage and severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen to the organ.

She was taken to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and was in a coma.

Her devastated family said a week after the accident that she was being kept on life support to see if it was viable to donate her organs.

Anne and her loved ones had been inundated with support and well wishes from people around the world, including her ex Ellen DeGeneres, who said she was sending love to Anne’s children and family in a statement.

Heartbreaking photos from the crash scene showed the extent of the damage to Anne’s car after it was engulfed in the fire.

LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz said the crash is under investigation.

Anne’s tragic death comes shortly after her family said in a statement that she was not expected to survive.

Tributes

Following Nancy’s announcement, tributes to Anne poured in.

News anchor Christine Devine commented on the post: As I said in my post, no one would wish this on a family member or someone they love. Prayers and blessings as we remember again that life is precious and every moment is not guaranteed. May you find comfort in remembering his contributions to the race to clear a mess. I know I was very excited to see her on stage and I first met her at your meeting in February.

Actress Holly Peete added: So tragic, but she’s not in pain now. I’m so glad no one else was hurt.

A fan on Twitter wrote: I’m sorry to hear of the passing of Anne Heches. I hope she finds peace. Losing a mother is difficult. This is very sad news.

Another wrote: May you be granted the peace that eluded you here Anne Heche. God bless you RIP.

Such a tragic way to go. RIP Anne Heche, wrote another.

