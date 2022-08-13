Entertainment
Hollywood actress dies after car crash that left her on life support
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has tragically died after a horrific car crash left her on life support.
The sad news was announced by her friend Nancy Davis, who paid tribute to the star on Instagram.
Sharing photos of them together, she wrote: Heaven has a new angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @annehechewent in paradise. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared.
Anne has always been the kindest and most caring person who has always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive of anything she could do to help @racetoerasemsand always said yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS. My heart is broken #heavenhasanewangel#heavenhasanotherangel.
Tragic events
Anne had been officially declared brain dead after being involved in a horrific car crash in her Mini Cooper, when it crashed into a two-story house on August 5.
His car was engulfed in flames after the crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Anne, who starred in Donnie Brasco and Volcano, suffered burns, lung damage and severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen to the organ.
She was taken to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and was in a coma.
Her devastated family said a week after the accident that she was being kept on life support to see if it was viable to donate her organs.
Anne and her loved ones had been inundated with support and well wishes from people around the world, including her ex Ellen DeGeneres, who said she was sending love to Anne’s children and family in a statement.
Heartbreaking photos from the crash scene showed the extent of the damage to Anne’s car after it was engulfed in the fire.
LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz said the crash is under investigation.
Anne’s tragic death comes shortly after her family said in a statement that she was not expected to survive.
Tributes
Following Nancy’s announcement, tributes to Anne poured in.
News anchor Christine Devine commented on the post: As I said in my post, no one would wish this on a family member or someone they love. Prayers and blessings as we remember again that life is precious and every moment is not guaranteed. May you find comfort in remembering his contributions to the race to clear a mess. I know I was very excited to see her on stage and I first met her at your meeting in February.
Actress Holly Peete added: So tragic, but she’s not in pain now. I’m so glad no one else was hurt.
A fan on Twitter wrote: I’m sorry to hear of the passing of Anne Heches. I hope she finds peace. Losing a mother is difficult. This is very sad news.
Another wrote: May you be granted the peace that eluded you here Anne Heche. God bless you RIP.
Such a tragic way to go. RIP Anne Heche, wrote another.
In other news, Tommy Lee’s nude photo sparks funny Twitter memes from Mtley Cre fans
Sources
2/ https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2022/08/12/breaking-anne-heche-dead-hollywood-actress-dies-after-car-crash-left-her-on-life-support/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Meet your chef: Daniel Joly de Mirabelle August 13, 2022
- Rex Linn will share the screen with Reba McEntire in the ABC series – Deadline August 13, 2022
- What is stopping Air India from serving more destinations in the United States? August 13, 2022
- College Football Odds: Michigan State, Utah Among the Best Total Win Bets for the 2022 Season August 13, 2022
- What if Trump hadn’t spent the week directing the fury at the FBI? August 13, 2022