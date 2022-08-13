Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead at 53: her family [UPDATED]

Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead on Friday from injuries sustained in a car crash days earlier, according to a joint statement her family and friends shared with the media.

HuffPost and other outlets initially reported Friday that Heche had passed away. His family and friends later clarified to CNN and BNC News that she was on life support while they determine if she is suitable for organ donation.

A family statement reads: We have lost a shining light, a kind and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.

A spokesperson for Heche told NBC News that Heche remains on life support.

While Anne is legally dead under California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so One Legacy can see if she is compatible with organ donation, spokesperson for Heches, who is not named in the story, told the outlet.

Her friend, Nancy Davis, first revealed the news in a memorial post on instagram, writing: Heaven has a new angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend Anne Heche has gone to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we shared.

Heche suffered severe burns when she crashed into a Los Angeles home in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5. Shortly after the accident, his car caught fire, which took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish, according to BNC News.

She was taken to hospital and initially listed in critical condition, then reportedly fell into a coma on August 8.

After Heches’ accident, the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into the actor for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing a previous hit-and-run, The Los Angeles Times reported. Police confirmed to The Times that they had obtained a search warrant to test the actors’ blood alcohol levels.

The story continues

LAPD confirmed to TMZ on August 11 that Nothing had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident.

During preliminary tests, the blood test revealed the presence of drugs, according to the LAPD statement. The case is being investigated as a felony DUI motor vehicle collision.

In her 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, Heche opened up about her traumatic upbringing and the mental health issues that arose as an adult.

I’m not crazy, she told Barbara Walters during an interview with ABC News. But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family, and it took 31 years for me to be crazy.

Heches’ acting career began in 1987 when she starred in the long-running soap opera Another World. In 1991, she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for the show. She has appeared in numerous films, including the 1996 film The Juror, the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998’s Six Days Seven Nights, 1997’s Donnie Brasco, and the 2002 thriller John Q.

The actor dated comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. She was married to cameraman Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2007. Heche was also in a relationship with actor James Tupper from 2008 to 2018. She leaves Survived by his two sons: 20 years. 13-year-old Homer Laffoon, whose father is Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old Atlas, whose father is James Tupper.

This article has been updated to reflect that Heche remains on life support for potential organ donation, according to statements from a spokesperson and friends and family.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…