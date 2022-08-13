The stars react to the death of Anne Heche

Anne Heche Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Friends and supporters of Anne Heche pay their respects after it was announced on Friday afternoon that the actress had been pronounced dead in California. Heche suffered a severe brain injury after his car crashed into a residential home in Los Angeles last week. She was 53 years old.

A representative for the Heches family confirmed the news to TMZ with the following statement:

We have lost a shining light, a good and joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.

Ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres took Twitter after the poster announcement: It’s a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love. Heche and DeGeneres made headlines in 1997 as one of Hollywood’s first visible gay couples. They dated until 2000.

Actor James Tupper, who had been in a relationship with Heche for over a decade, posted a photo of the actress on instagram with the caption, I love you forever The two have a thirteen-year-old son, Atlas.

Friend and philanthropist Nancy Davis, who worked with Heche on The Race To Erase MS, posted the following tribute on Instagram Friday morning, calling her aalways the nicest and most caring person who always brought out the best in me:

Levi Meaden, who played Anne’s son in a sci-fi thriller Consequences, also posted a touching Instagram tribute:

I am lost as I write this. God knows she had a hard time in life, but it made her behave the way she did, made her be the woman I met. She told me that the only one holding me back was me and that I had to be my own hero. She gave me so much advice. She taught me how to behave in this industry. She is an icon. She was immensely talented. She was many things but most importantly, she was loved. I am heartbroken, and I know many, many other people are too. I have read so many experiences similar to mine and this impact is a testament to who she is. Anne seemed to know a lot about what it is to be human and the fierce courage it takes to fully embrace it. She knew there was strength in vulnerability and she wouldn’t let anyone take it away from her. I hope she is at peace. My thoughts go out to everyone who loved him but especially to his family. I miss you Anne, thank you for everything. #anneheche

Long duration Dancing with the stars judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, also commemorated Heche on her Instagram page, writing, in part, Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she stepped out onto this stage to dance. Heche participated in the show in 2020.

Actress Rosanna Arquette responded with a simple message: Rest in peace now Anne. Author and host of the Everything Iconic podcast, Danny Pellegrino, posted the following on Twitter: Sad to hear about Anne Heche. Six Days Seven Nights was one of the first romantic comedies I put on VHS and watched over and over again. I also loved his series Men in Trees ABC.

During their TCA panel on Thursday, Lifetime announced that they were still set to air. Girl in bedroom 13, an upcoming film starring Heche about a mother searching for her sex-trafficked daughter. During the panel, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Amy Winter had the following to say about the project:

This project is important for Anne, as for all of us. We all sought to make a film that would draw attention to this appalling problem of human sex trafficking. We hope this film has reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us in our mission to end violence against women. Thank you for your support and questions about the film.

Lifetime has yet to issue an updated statement following today’s news. Our thoughts go out to those close to Heches.