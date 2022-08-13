Bollywood Journalist Rahul Varun Mishra’s Interaction With Akshay Kumar Goes Viral

A question that keeps coming up at this time is: what makes a good journalist? I’m sure people have different opinions on this, but one thing that has always stuck with me is that as a journalist, you always have to keep your audience’s need for entertainment and knowledge as a priority.

One such journalist is Rahul Varun, founder of The Filmy Charcha who very recently stirred the world with a very interesting interaction with Akshay Kumar at the launch of his movie song Rakshabandhan, where Rahul asked Akshay to comment on the R Madhavan’s statement that movies aren’t made in 40-45 days, it’s a very long process to organize a character and bring them to the screen.

To what, Akshay replied in Hindi, Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoon Meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon (What can I say? I finish my work quickly.

This particular interaction has gained popularity among the public and has also been given the tag of controversy by various publications around the world.

Since the beginning of time, Mumbai and our Hindi Bollywood film industry has always been a distant dream for millions of people in the country, but not everyone has the courage to pursue the goal of making space with awake eyes.

Rahul Varun Mishra was born on 5th August 1993. He is a Bollywood Journalist and the founder of RV Rising entertainment and The Filmy Charcha in 2019. Established in Mumbai, he has achieved so much in this field as a foreigner and has never looked in back. He was also awarded with Rashtriya Ratna Samman.

Starting at a very low level, Rahul hails from Madhubani, Bihar. He is raised by a simplistic and stylish middle class family where succeeding in the media and entertainment industry is nothing short of a myth and yet Rahul was so passionate about his dreams since childhood. Rahul’s father is a small businessman and his mother is a housewife, he completed his education from RK college Madhubani.

The belief that he will make it and the mantra of always being a better version of himself has helped him climb the ladder of success pretty well. He started his career by working as a trainee under the assistant director of Zee Tv for the show Vishkanya. Later, he interned at ABP News. Shobha Desai Production and much more. Rahul never assumed or judged any job that came his way and sought optimistic learnings in all of his experiences. His company is also a business partner of the Shaktimaan Institute of Acting, which happens to be run by the man himself, Mr. Mukesh Khanna.

Like every youngster with dreams, Rahul also had his fair share of struggles and it’s no less than a fact that he’s definitely seen it all, but as it says Picture abhi Baaki hai mere dost, Rahul kicked off his own RV company Rising Entertainment. Filmy Charcha is another such venture he started which is now accessible on the platform for the latest exclusive Bollywood & Television updates.

Providing high quality content and reliable information is now associated with RV Rising Entertainment. Through their celebrity management and PR company, they have managed a number of celebrities and have earned a reputation for being thorough in providing the services they demand (PR). They realize that in today’s digital age, to stand out, PRs must strive to keep you in the spotlight and create the image you desire. As per their demands, prominent business owners were able to get much needed media attention through RV Rising Entertainment. They are also credited with rich partnerships, high-end brand celebrity endorsements, and other achievements.

He went on to interview many top celebrities in the film industry and always left audiences with a hint of fun and entertainment.

