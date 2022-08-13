Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar eligible for Best Live Action Short Film Oscar – The Hollywood Reporter

The three Oscar categories that reward films 40 minutes or less – Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary Short and Best Animated Short – are often considered “minor”, but contenders for this year will include some Major names.

On the heels of recent Academy Awards where Oscars for short films have been won by the likes of the retired NBA legend Kobe Bryantformer NFL player Matthew A. Cherry and Hollywood A-lister Rice Ahmad, The Hollywood Reporter learned that Taylor Swifthis film debut Too good: the short film – which the pop star described as “a film about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth” – received an Oscar qualifying run, making it eligible for the Best Live-Action Short Film Oscar , and works with a leading consulting firm to guide its rewards campaign.

The 14-minute production (watch it here), which Swift wrote and directed a decade after the release of her massively acclaimed power ballad “All Too Well,” screened at AMC Lincoln Square for a week last fall, from Nov. 12 (the day of its premiere there) to Nov. 18. And while that timing would have kept it out of this season’s best picture run, which requires release in the calendar year before the Oscars, it works very good for the best live short run. The eligibility window which began on October 1, 2021 and ends on September 30.

Swift, who was never nominated for an Oscar but is also making waves this year for her original song “Carolina” featured in Where the Crawdads singinjected new mojo behind Too good: the short film during the Tribeca Film Festival over the summer. On June 11, accompanied by her grande dame Sadie sink (stranger things) and leading man Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), she attended a screening of the film at a jam-packed Beacon Theater and then talked about it with the filmmaker/fan Mike Mills – citing Barbara Stanwyckthe films of , in particular those of 1937 Stella Dallasas major influences, and emphasizing, “It’s Not a Music Video” – before performing “All Too Well” live for stunned fans.

Swift isn’t the only music star with a film that will be up for the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film. Kendrick Lamarit is We cry togethera six-minute film with himself and Zolait is Taylor Paige as a feuding couple, which Lamar did to complement his song of the same name which was on the album he released in May, Mr. Morale and Big Steps, quietly performed at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West. LA from June 3 to June 9, qualifying him for the race.

I am told that pgLang, a company recently created by Lamar and Dave Free, Laemmle’s 180-seat main theater with four walls for one screening per day, each taking place under the supervision of a special outside security service who collected the phones of all attendees. Attendees were primarily family members and friends of those associated with the project, although around 20 members of the public were also able to purchase tickets for each performance.

Another short that has some household names attached to it – this one is a documentary short – is 38 in the Gardenwhich revisits the story of the former New York Knicks basketball star Jeremy Lin, who came out of nowhere a decade ago to dominate the NBA during a period known as “Linsanity.” Produced by the 2021 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film Free (who for Two distant strangersbecame the first black winner of this award) and EP by CNN host Lisa Linthe film — for which Lin gave a rare interview — marks the directorial debut of Frank Chian Asian American who runs a political creative agency in the DC area, and has had audiences cheering and crying since his Tribeca film festival kicked off in June.

38 in the Garden — a reference to a particularly notable Lin performance at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2012 — most recently screened at the HollyShorts festival in Hollywood on Thursday, and will air on HBO on October 11. -Americans, the story of a person who brought such great pride to this community, and whose popularity extended far beyond, is particularly moving. And considering the fact that Bryant is Dear basketball won Best Animated Short in 2018 and Ben Proudfootit is The queen of basketball won Best Documentary Short earlier this year, we can assume that today’s Oscar voters aren’t averse to stories about life on the hardwood like those who, there are a generation, even refused to name one of the greatest feature documentaries ever made, Steve Jamesthe 1994 masterpiece hoop dreams.

Proudfoot, 31, has another documentary short in the mix this year: Mink! (that you can look here), the story of the late Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color ever elected to the United States House of Representatives and co-author of the landmark legislation known as Title IX. Whether Mink! – who The New York Times The Op-Docs series dropped on June 23, the 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX – is nominated, which would make Proudfoot the only person to ever land the best short documentary names in three consecutive years (his run began with A concerto is a conversation) other than Cock Young (who was nominated in 1980, 1981 and 1982 and, unlike Proudfoot, never won).

One of Proudfoot’s executive producers on the project? Professional tennis star Naomi Osaka.